The North Sand Mountain football team used a fast start to notch its first win of the 2020 season.
The Bison scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised to a 34-6 season-opening victory over Woodville Thursday night at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon.
“It went about as good as it could go for us,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby. “We took care of business. We got to play a lot of people and had no major injuries. We came out and wanted to be able to control the line of scrimmage, and we did for the most part. We were able to run it and hit a couple of passes. Had a special teams touchdown. It was a good overall team effort.”
NSM (1-0) improved to 3-0 all-time against Woodville in the teams’ first meeting since 2007. The game was added last month after NSM’s original Week 1 opponent, Dade County (Georgia) had the start of its season delayed two weeks. Woodville had a previously scheduled bye week.
The Bison jumped in front 6-0 less than four minutes into the game on Fernando Luna’s 3-yard touchdown run. NSM added two more first-quarter scores as Lake Bell returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown and Bell threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Blake Hill. In the second quarter, touchdown runs of 50 yards from Bell and 30 yards from Mason Smith gave the Bison a 34-0 halftime lead.
Bell finished 3-of-4 passing for 77 yards and had 50 rushing yards while Luna ran for 38 yards on seven carries.
Woodville (0-2) got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on Josh Thompson’s 6-yard touchdown run.
Thompson rushed for 63 yards on 21 carries while Jackson Peek ran for 56 yards on 12 carries.
Both teams begin region play next week. NSM visits Class 2A Region 7 rival Ider while Woodville travels to play 1A Region 7 foe Coosa Christian.
