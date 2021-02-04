The Scottsboro indoor track and field teams will try to claim state championships during the Class 6A state meet.
But SHS athletes will have a lot less time to accomplish that feat.
Because of COVID-19 related restrictions, the typical two-day AHSAA Championships have been reduced to five-plus hours.
The Class 6A division meet of the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships is set for 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Birmingham Crossplex.
For teams powered by their distance runners, that makes winning the titles harder than ever before.
“It’s tougher for a school like us that is more distance-centered than those that are stronger in sprints,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson, whose SHS teams swept the Class 4A-5A girls and boys state championships are in 2020 before moving up to 6A this season.
The format change will bring into play Scottsboro’s depth, as only a few Scottsboro runners will compete in more than two events.
On the boys side, Scottsboro is seeded second behind Opelika. Robinson said the Wildcats’ cause would be greatly helped by notching 1-2 finishes in the distance races and as well as the top spots in the pole vault and shot put.
We’ve got to grab extra points where were can too,” Robinson said.
Despite the added difficulty of the format chance, Robinson isn’t counting out his teams.
“I think the meet will come down to the (final event the) 4x400),” Robinson said.
Class 1A-3A — Skyline will have a pair of athletes competing for state championships during the Class 1A-3A division meet of the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The Class 1A-3A competition is set for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Jamison Rowell will compete in the Class 1A-3A boys division’s 60-meter hurdles, long jump, triple jump and high jump competitions. Meanwhile, Austin Peacock will compete in the shot put event.
“I'm excited to see how they do with just 1A-3A competition. They both have been extremely competitive all season (in meets featuring all classifications). Of course anything can happen on meet day, but going into the state meet, both boys are ranked in the top five for all of their events,” said Skyline coach Rhonda Saint said. “To get the finish they want, both boys are going to have to show up ready to compete at their best level. They will have to be able to handle the nerves and the pressure that can come with a state competition. Every athlete there will be there to win it. Both of my boys are ready and excited. I can't wait to see how they do Friday. This has been a fantastic way to end our inaugural indoor season.”
