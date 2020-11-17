The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team gave its head coach Brandon Childers a win over his alma mater.
The Wildcats went on the road and defeated DAR 61-51 Monday night in Grant.
The game was tied 10-all after one quarter before Scottsboro (3-0) surged to a 34-22 halftime lead. DAR (1-1) pulled within 44-39 after three quarters, but Scottsboro outscored the Patriots 17-12 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Jadaya Edmondson scored 21 points and Lexie Bennett netted 18 for the Wildcats while Alyssa Paschal had 10 points, Alyssa Scott six, Allie Scott four and Kami Willis two.
Victoria Nickell scored 20 points for DAR, which also got 10 from Kassidy Allen and nine from Emmakate Bolin.
Scottsboro 54, Madison County 33 — At Gurley, Scottsboro pulled away in the second half to earn the win Friday night.
Scottsboro led 9-6 after one quarter and 17-13 at halftime before outscoring the Tigers 37-20 in the second half to post the win. The Wildcats led 39-28 entering the fourth quarter.
Jadaya Edmondson led Scottsboro with 16 points while Adair Holland had 13, Lexie Bennett 11 and Alyssa Paschal seven.
Erika Whisante scored 10 points and Kennedy Graves added nine for Madison County (1-1).
New Hope 63, Section 34 — At New Hope, Section couldn’t recover from a double-digit halftime lead against the Class 4A Indians Friday night.
Section (0-2) trailed 17-9 after one quarter and 34-21 at halftime before New Hope stretched its lead to 56-27 after three quarters.
Kenleigh Owens scored 11 points for the Lions while Madison Armstrong netted nine points and Savannah White added eight.
Jada Bates and Lavien Busby scored 11 points each for New Hope (3-0).
BOYS
Scottsboro 67, DAR 53 — At Grant, the Wildcats took command with a big third quarter Monday night to remain undefeated.
Scottsboro (3-0) led 11-10 after one quarter before the game was tied 23-all at halftime. The Wildcats then outscored DAR 21-11 in the third quarter to grab a 44-32 advantage.
BJ Harris led four Scottsboro players in double figures with 21 points. Jordan Davis netted 13 points while Tyson Sexton had 11 and JaVaris Branford had 10.
Leading scorers for DAR (0-3) were Major Walker with 17 points, Nick Hardin with 13 and Lathan Miles with 10.
Section 66, New Hope 52 — At New Hope, the Lions took control early on en route to the win over the Indians Friday night.
Section (2-0) grabbed a 22-12 lead after one quarter before leading 39-24 at halftime and 54-36 after three quarters.
Alex Guinn scored a game-high 17 points for Section, which also got 12 from Jacob Cooper, 11 from Gabe Hilley and 10 from Logan Patterson.
Scottsboro 81, Madison County 21 — At Gurley, Scottsboro tied for the sixth-largest margin of victory in program history during Friday’s win.
Madison County’s 21 points is also tied for the third fewest Scottsboro has allowed.
The Wildcats raced out to a 28-4 lead after one quarter before leading 50-11 at halftime and 73-17 after three quarters.
BJ Harris scored a game-high 26 points for Scottsboro, which also got nine from Parker Bell, seven each from Blake Jones and Seth Whitmire and six each from Tyson Sexton and Cordell Worthy.
Xavier Pincheon scored 11 points for Madison County (0-2).
