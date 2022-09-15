The North Sand Mountain football program ended its five-game losing in a big way last week with a convincing 42-18 win over rival Ider.
Now the Bison are looking to start at winning streak.
“Boys did a job of getting the job done,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby. “It was a much-needed (win). Now hopefully we can build on it and get a few more.”
NSM (1-3, 1-1) will try to do that when they host a Homecoming matchup with Class 2A Region 7 foe Whitesburg Christian Friday night in Higdon.
It’s the third straight season the Bison and Warriors have, with NSM winning the previous two meetings.
Whitesburg Christian (3-1, 1-1) is playing its third year of varsity football.
The Huntsville private school opened the season with non-region wins over Woodville and Victory Christian before rallying late to defeat Ider 25-18 for the program’s first region victory back on Sept. 2. The Warriors suffered their first loss last week, falling to top-ranked Fyffe 49-8.
“They’re a much improved team,” Kirby said of Whitesburg Christian. “They’ve got a ton of seniors. You can tell their boys have been in the program awhile. They’re good solid football team.”
Kirby said Whitesburg Christian run a pass first-offense with sophomore quarterback Kaleb Robbins, who is in his second season as the Warriors’ starter. Whitesburg Christian’s offensive approach is a start contrast contrast to the run-oriented teams the Bison have faced in their four previous games this season.
“We did the film and their about 65-35 (percent pass to run),” Kirby said. “Quarterback can sling that ball around everywhere. They’ve got two really good receivers we’ve got to know where they are at. We’ve got to be in the right spots (on defense).”
