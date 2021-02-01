The Woodville varsity girls basketball team built a double-digit halftime lead on Athens Bible Friday night on the way to posting their third straight win.
Woodville (9-9) led 11-6 after one quarter before stretching its advantage to 26-14 at halftime and 36-23 after three quarters.
Alexis Brown and Jessica Sirten scored 12 points each for the Panthers while Molly Gifford netted nine and Karlee Hutchens added seven.
Cana Vining scored 18 points for Athens Bible while Brooke Blakely and Molly Chumbley had nine each.
Scottsboro 53, Arab 39 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats secured the No. 2 seed and hosting rights for a first-round Class 6A Area 15 Tournament game with the victory.
Scottsboro (14-5, 3-2) led 11-5 after one quarter and 22-12 at halftime. Arab tied the game 24-all in the third quarter, but Scottsboro closed the third quarter with a 12-3 run to push its lead back to 36-27 entering the fourth.
The win was Scottsboro’s 12th straight against the Knights.
Lexie Bennett scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Scottsboro, which got double-doubles of 15 points and 15 rebounds from Jadaya Edmondson and 10 points and 10 rebounds from Allie Scott. Audrey Holland and Kami Willis chipped in four points each.
Reagan Malone scored 16 points and Sydney Ferguson and Laney Kelley added eight each for Arab (2-4 in area play).
Skyline 63, Ider 56 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings held off 2A No. 8 Ider’s fourth quarter rally attempt to complete a sweep of the Hornets this season.
Skyline (22-7) led 19-14, 35-26 and 52-35 at the quarter breaks.
Gracie Stucky finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Skyline while Gracie Rowell had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Aidan Bellomy had 11 points and three steals and Brinlee Pott had seven points, four rebounds and three steals while Kenzie Manning and Blakely Stuckey had five points each and Lexie Stucky had three points and four rebounds.
Kaleigh Carson scored 23 points for Ider (18-10) while Erin Pruett netted 14 points and Allie Pruett added 12.
New Hope 51, North Jackson 38 — At New Hope, the Chiefs fell short in its attempt to earn a share of the Class 4A Area 14 regular-season championship.
The loss means North Jackson (11-9, 4-2) will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s area tournament.
New Hope (15-6, 6-0) led 12-9, 28-20 and 38-27 at the quarter breaks.
Alexis Moore scored a team-high 15 points for North Jackson, which also got eight from Summer Varnum, seven from Arielle Haynes and four from Hadley Burnette.
Leading scorers for New Hope were Kylee Yarbrough with 17 points, Jada Bates with 11, Lauren Busbey with eight, Hope Hammond with seven and Kat Shiner with five.
DAR 57, Section 52 — At Section, the Lions’ fourth-quarter rally attempt fell short against Class 4A DAR.
Section (4-21) trailed 17-12, 27-21 and 42-33 at the quarter breaks.
Savannah White scored 20 points and Madison Armstrong netted 10 for the Lions, while Jennifer Vega had eight, Kenleigh Owens had six and Chloe Britt had five.
Victoria Nickell led DAR with 19 points while Emmakate Bolin netted 13 and Kassidy Allen added 12.
