The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering got a measure of revenge against the Woodville varsity boys basketball team.
ASCTE, located in Huntsville, avenged a one-point loss to the Panthers on a last-second shot back Nov. 15 with a 48-42 win at Woodville Thursday night.
Woodville (4-4) trailed 20-11, 32-16 and 43-31 at the quarter breaks.
Trey Stone scored 17 points and Damien Benson netted 13 for the Panthers, who also got eight from Sam Peek and four from Cam Dolberry.
Drake Wilson and Nigel McBride scored 13 and 11 points respectively for ASCTE (1-3).
Sylvania 57, North Jackson 41 — At Sylvania, North Jackson was unable to erase an early deficit in a loss to the host Rams Thursday night.
North Jackson (3-4) fell behind 13-6 after one quarter and trailed 28-23 at halftime and 46-37 after three quarters before Sylvania outscored it 11-4 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Jayden Eakin scored 15 points and Nick Jernigan netted 10 for the Chiefs, who also got four points each from Jonathan Linderman, Malachi Potter and Tyler Brown and two each from Cadelle McDonald and CJ Gulley.
Leading scores for Sylvania (1-2) were Josh Scott with 20 points, Gavin Chambers with 14 and Logan Wilks with 10.
Christian Heritage (Ga.) 91, NSM 64 — At Dalton, Georgia, Jax Abernathy scored 35 points to lead four Christian Heritage players in double figures during a win over North Sand Mountain.
NSM (4-2) trailed 19-11 after one quarter before seeing Christian Heritage stretch its lead to 44-24 at halftime and 69-44 after three quarters.
Chandler Sullivan had a double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds while Landon Keller had 19 points for NSM, which also got eight from Konnor Brown, four from Andrew Palmer, three each from Brady Anderson and Jack Johnson, two from Nyle Poore and one from Kaden Brown.
Valley Head 99, Woodville 76 — At Valley Head, the home team pulled away from Woodville in the second half of the teams’ Class 1A Area 15 opener.
Woodville (4-3, 0-1) trailed just 20-16 after one quarter and 44-36 at halftime before Valley Head stretched its lead to 77-58 by third quarter’s end.
Four Panthers scored in double figures, led by Damien Benson’s 14 points while Sam Peek netted 13, Jade Dulaney added 12 and Axel Magno had 11. The Panthers also got eight points each from Trey Stone and Wyatt Hutchens and four from Cam Dolberry.
Valley Head (2-1, 0-1) had four players score in double figures. Hunter Robinson scored 25 points for the Tigers while Eian Bain had 23, Ethan Webb had 15 and Lennon Pike had 13.
