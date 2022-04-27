The North Jackson baseball team posted a third straight first-round playoff sweep on Friday.
But that’s where the similarities between this year’s sweep of Hanceville and the previous two end.
North Jackson and Hanceville were forced to finish Game 2 of their Class 4A first-round playoff series at Scottsboro High School because of lighting issues at Stevenson Park.
Game 2 was in the top of the second inning with North Jackson already in front 6-0 when play was suspended, and the game resumed around 9:15p.m, just over two hours later, at Scottsboro following the completion of the second game of the Scottsboro-Mountain Brook Class 6A first-round series.
“That’s about the strangest day I’ve ever had in baseball,” said North Jackson head coach Cole Porter.
The coach said a section of lights along the third base and left field were not working. The teams played as long as they could before it became a safety issues, and Porter said Hanceville was willing to complete the game elsewhere that night. Porter said North Jackson principal Josh Harding called Scottsboro principal Brad Dudley about using Scottsboro’s field after their game was over.
“Mr. Harding called Mr. Dudley, and he was like ‘yes come on.’ They were great about it,” Porter said. “We really appreciate Mr. Dudley and (Scottsboro coach) Jess (Smith) and the Scottsboro administration for helping us out.”
As for series itself, North Jackson (16-14) dominated its way to two five-inning mercy-rule shortened victories, winning 10-0 in Game 1 before producing a season-high run total in a 21-0 Game 2 win in which several reserves came away with run-producing at-bats during a seven-run fifth, highlighted by Alix Lawhorne’s two-run single.
“That kid, he might be five-foot (tall) about 96 pounds, the bat is as big as him, but he’s out working as hard as anybody and him getting that hit was the best moment of the day.,” Porter said. “Everybody did a good job. I thought we really played well. Now is the time you want to being doing that.”
North Jackson hosts Brooks (12-13) in a second-round series, with Games 1 and 2 set for Friday starting at 5 p.m. with Game 3, if needed, Saturday at 2 p.m.
Brooks advanced by edging Cherokee County two games to one in their opening-round series. The North Jackson-Brooks winner plays either No. 1-ranked Oneonta or No. 10 Hamilton in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
In the opening game of its series with Hanceville (8-19), North Jackson jumped in front 9-0 after two innings while sophomores Carson Smith (nine strikeouts in four innings) and Blake Matthews (one strikeout in one inning pitched) combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter.
Diego Holt and Caden Wynne drove in runs for the Chiefs, who took advantage of seven Hanceville errors. Macklin Guess, Smith, Jayden Eakin, Holt, Matthews and Dalton Morris had one hit each.
In Game 2, the Chiefs would up scoring four more runs in the top of the second inning after the game moved to Scottsboro to hold a 10-0 lead after two innings. North Jackson added a run in the third and three in the fourth before its big fifth inning.
Nick Jernigan finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Jayden Eakin was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Jonathan Linderman was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Matthews was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Chiefs, who also got, a hit and two RBIs each from Lawhorne and Holt and one hit and one RBI each Guess and Collin Clark and one RBI each from Wynne and Trevor Houston.
Morris pitched three innings and earned the win on the mound, allowing two hits and two walks while recording eight strikeouts. Landon Barnes struck out four while pitching the final two innings.
