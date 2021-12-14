The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team defeated a rival to extend its lengthy home winning streak.
The Wildcats held off Class 6A Area 15 rival Arab for a 69-62 win Friday night.
It was the 20th consecutive win at Hambrick Hall for Scottsboro, whose last home loss was to McCallie (Tenn.) on Jan. 28, 2020.
“I hope we can keep it up,” said Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell. “So far, knock on wood, we’ve done a good job the last couple of years of defending our home court. It’s going to get tougher before it gets easier. We’ve got to keep getting better…it’s great to be here with the crowds that we’ve had. People are coming out and supporting us and we notice it and love it. The crowd definitely affects us in a positive way.”
Scottsboro (8-3, 2-1) led by as many as 12 points in the opening quarter before holding leads of 19-13, 36-27 and 46-36 at the quarter breaks. Arab got within five twice late in the fourth quarter, but each time Scottsboro matched the Knights with big buckets.
“Thankfully we were able to go down and match their scores,” Bell said. “We knew it was going to be a dog fight. We made a few more plays than they did.”
Tyson Sexton scored a game-high 25 points for Scottsboro while Parker Bell and Seth Whitmire netted 11 each, Jameson Gray had eight and Blake Jones and Kyle Wright had five each.
Ed Johnson scored 18 points and Owen Thomas added 16 for Arab (8-3, 1-1).
Skyline 60, Woodville 44 — At Woodville, visiting No. 4-ranked Skyline outscored the Panthers 16-6 in the fourth quarter Friday night to remain undefeated in Class 1A Area 15 play.
The game was tied 17-all after one quarter, but Skyline (8-2, 3-0) inched in front 32-30 at halftime and 44-38 after three quarters before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
It was Skyline’s seventh straight victory.
Chase Bickers sank five 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 23 points for the Vikings while Logan Evans scored seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Bryant Kennamer sank three 3-points and closed with 10 points for the Vikings while Weston Avans netted eight points.
Woodville (2-6, 1-2) also had three players score in double figures with Damien Benson scoring 14 points, Garrett Copeland with 13 and Caleb Dolberry with 10.
NSM 88, Pisgah 56 — At Higdon, No. 3-ranked North Sand Mountain raced out to a 32-9 lead after one quarter on the way to the Class 2A Area 15 win over rival Pisgah on Friday.
NSM (8-1, 2-1) was in front 55-21 at halftime and 70-45 after three quarters.
Chandler Sullivan had a monster double-double of 22 points and 24 rebounds for NSM, which also got 21 points from Derek Bearden, 14 from Nyle Poore, eight each from Drue Carlton and Andrew Palmer, seven from Kaleb Helton and six from Jonah Slay.
Jake Hendricks scored 19 points and Rhyan Barrett and Jakob Kirby had 12 points each for Pisgah (5-5, 1-2), which also got six from Grant Smith and five from Legion McCrary.
Section 74, Ider 42 — At Section, the No. 2-ranked Lions improved to 3-0 in Class 2A Area 15 play by defeating visiting Ider on Friday.
Section led 16-5, 37-20 and 61-35 at the quarter breaks.
Alex Guinn scored 16 points and Logan Patterson netted 15 for Section, which also got nine from Braden Arndt, six each from Jared Reed and Drake McCutchen and five from Aaron Waldrop.
Austin Shirley scored 15 points while Jesse Massey and Branson Durham pitched in nine each for Ider (5-6, 0-3).
New Hope 62, North Jackson 58 — At New Hope, the host Indians edged visiting North Jackson in Class 4A Area 14 play Friday night.
The game was close throughout, with North Jackson (4-2, 1-1) trailing 10-9 after one quarter and leading 26-23 at halftime before New Hope entered the fourth quarter with a 42-40 lead.
Zeke Ballard scored 23 points and Preston Miller netted 14 for the Chiefs, who also got nine from DeVontay Pickett and five each from Cadelle McDonald and Malachi Potter.
Austin Smith scored 29 of his game-high 33 points in the second half for New Hope (5-4, 1-1).
SATURDAY
Winfield 72, Section 51 — At Rainsville, the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Lions shot just 27 percent from the field (19 of 71) against 3A Winfield while suffering their first loss of the season on Saturday during the Domino’s Classic at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Section (9-1) never led, trailing 11-6, 34-21 and 53-33 at the quarter breaks.
“If we can’t make shots, normally our defense picks us up, but (Winfield), they’re legit, a Final Four contender with two really good players and one of the best players in the state we’re going to see,” said Section coach Derek Wynn. “Hopefully we learn from getting hit the mouth and we can do something with it.”
Alex Guinn and Jacob Cooper scored 14 and 13 points respectively for Section, which also got nine from Logan Patterson and seven from Drake McCutchen
Winfield (3-2) star point guard Ja’borri McGhee scored 25 points while Logan Feltman totaled 18 and Will Beasley added 11.
MONDAY
Pisgah 84, Geraldine 83 — At Pisgah, the Eagles held off Class 3A No. 8-ranked Geraldine for a win Monday night.
Pisgah (6-5) led 28-16, 55-43 and 67-53 at the quarter breaks before Geraldine tried to rally in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs hit a 3-pointer with time winding down, but they were out of timeouts and Pisgah did not have to inbound the basketball before time expired.
Jakob Kirby scored a game-high 28 points for the Eagles while Rhyan Barrett had 18, Jake Hendricks had 16, Mason Holcomb and Legion McCrary had seven each and Grant Smith had five.
Connor Johnson scored 24 points for Geraldine (7-3) while Redick Smith had 14 and Jaxon Colvin had 10.
Westminster Christian 61, Section 29 — At Section, the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Lions were held to 10 second-half points during a loss to 4A No. 8-ranked Westminster Christian Monday night.
Section (9-2) trailed 20-12 after one quarter and 29-19 at halftime. Westminster Christian (7-5) stretched its lead to 46-27 after three quarters before outscoring the Lions 15-2 in the final period.
Jacob Cooper, Alex Guinn and Logan Patterson scored six points each for Section. Chase McCarty led Westminster Christian with 17 points.
