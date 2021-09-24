The Woodville volleyball team is off to a strong start to the 2021 season.
The Panthers improved to 7-2 after sweeping Whitesburg Christian in a best-of five match at home on Thursday.
The win capped off a 3-1 week for Woodville. The Panthers defeated visiting North Sand Mountain 3-2 in a best-of-five match on Monday. On Tuesday, Woodville (1-1 in Class 1A Area 15) swept area foe Oakwood Adventist 3-0 but fell 3-0 to area opponent and host Decatur Heritage.
“Our girls are playing great as a team, playing hard and improving every day,” said Woodville head coach Woody Beard. “I am thrilled with our progress this season and am expecting our girls to have a strong finish to our season.”
Eagles sweeps NSM, falls to Dade County (Ga.) and Fort Payne — Pisgah swept a best-of-three Class 2A Area 15 match at Higdon on Tuesday.
Pisgah (5-10, 3-1) prevailed 25-21, 25-12, 25-12.
On Monday, the Eagles dropped a pair of best-of-three matches to Dade County (Ga.) 25-21, 25-16 and Fort Payne 25-11, 25-17 during a tri-match at PHS.
Scottsboro splits with rivals — Scottsboro split a pair of matches with rivals North Jackson and Fort Payne this week.
The Wildcats were swept 3-0 in a Class 6A Area 15 best-of-five match at Fort Payne on Tuesday, falling 25-12, 25-12, 25-11.
On Wednesday, Scottsboro picked up a 3-1 win at North Jackson. The Chiefs won the first set 25-16, but Scottsboro regrouped to win the next three sets 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 and claim the match.
North Jackson downs Whitesburg Christian, falls to area foes — North Jackson posted a convincing win over Whitesburg Christian during a tri-match at New Hope on Tuesday, besting the Warriors 25-15, 25-6.
The Chiefs also suffered a pair of Class 4A Area 14 setbacks this week.
On Tuesday, No. 5-ranked New Hope swept the Chiefs in a best-of-five match 25-10, 25-13, 25-12. On Thursday, North Jackson fell at DAR 25-20, 25-16, 25-16.
