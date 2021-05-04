The Skyline boys track and field team capped a strong season with a best all-time finish.
Skyline finished eighth in the boys team standings with 25 points during the AHSAA Class 1A Boys State Track and Field Championships at Cullman High School last Friday and Saturday.
It was the program’s best ever state finish.
“We finished eighth overall in the state in 1A with only two boys scoring points. That's a pretty good day in my book,” said Skyline coach Rhonda Saint. “With season being canceled last year (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), this was the first state meet that any of my boys had ever been to. I think seeing how it all played out and watching their teammates get on the medal stand will be a big driving force in next year's team. I hope that the success that we had at the state meet will cause other students to get involved in track. We are strong in ability. We just need to increase our numbers to drive up the total team points at meets.”
Aaron Peacock and Jamison Rowell paced the Skyline effort.
Peacock, a first-year track and field athlete, won Skyline’s second ever track and field individual event state championship by winning the Class 1A discus state championship with a throw of 118 feet, 6 inches.
“Aaron worked hard for that title and is a very deserving young man,” Saint said. “I was very pleased with Aaron's performance at the state meet. We knew he had a good shot at placing pretty high in discus. For him to win was the goal, and he did it. Winning that championship was a major boost in his confidence and his determination to continue to improve.”
Peacock, a junior, just missed medaling in the shot put, placing fourth (39-6.25), while also finishing ninth the javelin (114-8).
Rowell, a senior and a Montevallo signee, medaled in the 400-meter dash (53.40 seconds) while also posting a fifth-place finish in the triple jump (40-6) and a ninth-place finish in the long jump (18-9).
“I was pleased with his performance overall. Of course, he and I both hoped for better results in his events. However, he is battling a foot injury and competed in a tremendous amount of pain at the state meet,” Saint said of Rowell. “He is a fighter though and did not want to miss the state meet because of an injury. I'm so proud of him and all that he has accomplished in his first and only full season of track. I look forward to watching him compete at the next level.”
Also for Skyline at state, Karson Treece finished 21st (59.85) and Colby Hambrick was 22nd (1:00.20) in the 400-meter dash.
