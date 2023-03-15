The North Jackson baseball team has crossed its first team goal of the 2023 season off its list.
The top-seeded Chiefs defeated second-seeded Pisgah 16-0 in five innings in the Jackson County Baseball Tournament championship game Saturday afternoon at Section High School.
It was the sixth consecutive Jackson County championship for the Chiefs, who have won eight of the last nine tournament titles and 12th since the county tournament resumed in 2002 after a long hiatus.
“When we go down through team goals, the first goal that comes up is we want to win the county championship,” said North Jackson head coach Cole Porter, who has coached the Chiefs since 2019. “Great teams that we’ve had in the past have won the county championship first, then go try to win our area and (make a playoff run). That’s hopefully what happens for this bunch.”
North Jackson (8-5), which defeated fourth-seeded North Sand Mountain 6-3 in the semifinal round Saturday morning, jumped in front of Pisgah 5-0 after one inning and scored all the runs it needs during the first three innings.
Porter said the Chiefs had “ a different mindset” at the plate in the championship game than it did in the semifinal contest. In the finals, North Jackson totaled 11 hits and seven walks while three batters reached after being hit by a pitch.
“It wasn’t like we fixed anything before the game, just had a different mindset. We were able to relax and we did what we supposed to do and finally got some guys swinging the bats,” Porter said.
Nick Jernigan finished 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored while Carson Smith doubled, singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored three runs for the Chiefs, who also got a double, a walk and three RBIs from CJ Gulley, a single, two walks, three runs and an RBI from Jayden Eakin and one hit, two runs and two RBIs from Bodie Burnett. Blake Matthews had one hit and scored two runs while Linderman and Brent Caraway had one hit each.
Pisgah (5-2), which advanced to the finals thanks to a 5-0 win over third-seeded Section, managed just one hit and two walks against North Jackson pitcher Collin Clark, who had five strikeouts while pitching four hitless innings, and reliever Alix Lawhorn, who had one strikeout in one inning of work.
Caleb Jenkins had the lone hit for the Eagles while Conley Rogers and Wes Arnold both drew a walk.
Pisgah head coach Adam Gilbert said the while the finals didn’t go as the Eagles hoped, he had no complaints with his young team.
We’re a growing team, but we’re 5-2 right now, matching our win total from last year,” Gilbert said. “We’re trying to build something. Our kids realize that, I realize that, and we’re putting the work in and they’re having fun and I can see us growing. I think we’re on track like we need to be.”
SEMIFINALS
North Jackson 6, NSM 3 — North Jackson built a 6-0 lead and held off North Sand Mountain’s late-inning rally attempt to advance to the finals while NSM suffered its first loss.
North Jackson took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second before adding one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. NSM (8-1), coached by North Jackson alum Dylan Barbee, scored all of its runs in the top of the sixth.
Nick Jernigan went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Chiefs while Collin Clark had one hit and two RBIs and Jayden Eakin had one hit and one RBI. North Jackson also got one hit each from Cayden Wynne and Bodie Burnett,
Jackson Burgess and Logan Shoemake had RBI doubles for NSM.
Carson Smith got the win on the mound for the Chiefs, recording 14 strikeouts while allowing three runs on five hits and one walk. Blake Matthews struck out two batters and pitched around a one-out error in the top of the seventh to record the save. Mikey Poss recorded nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched for NSM.
Pisgah 5, Section 0 — The second-seeded Eagles scored two runs in the second and three in the fourth while three Pisgah pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as Pisgah advanced to the championship game.
“We came out and competed, threw strikes and made all the routine plays,” said Pisgah head coach Adam Gilbert. “That’s what we’re focusing on, that’s Step 1 for us right now.”
Conley Rogers got the win on the mound for the Eagles, pitching four innings and recording six strikeouts. Levi Arnold and Wes Arnold pitched the final three innings and allowed just one hit with three combined strikeouts.
At the plate, Jakob Kirby had a two-run single and Tristan Hutson also singled for the Eagles, who drew eight walks, including two each from Rogers and Jackson Smalley.
Dillon Pope, Jackson Stringer and Josh Moore all singled for Section (3-6) while Carter Cooper, Luke Swinford and Pope combined to pitch a two-hitter.
QUARTERFINALS
NSM 13, Skyline 2 — Kolten Cooper drove in six runs to help fourth-seeded North Sand Mountain erase an early deficit to advance to the Jackson County Tournament semifinals with Friday’s win.
Skyline (0-4) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Daniel Olinger’s two-run triple. NSM countered with a run in the bottom of the first on Kolten Cooper’s RBI sacrifice fly before getting four runs in the second inning that featured Carson Harvey’s RBI double, Cooper’s two-run double and Logan Shoemake’s RBI sacrifice fly. The Bison then scored seven runs in a third inning highlighted by RBI singles by Jackson Burgess, Cooper and Landon Keller and an RBI double from Mikey Poss before adding another run in the fourth on Cooper’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Cooper went 2-for-2 with a double and six RBIs while Burgess had two hits, a walk, an RBI and four runs for NSM, which also got two hits and one RBI from Keller, two hits from Luke Reed, one hit and one RBI each from Poss and Harvey, one hit and two runs from Kayden Gilley and one RBI from Shoemake. Keller tallied 10 strikeouts over four innings pitched and got the win. Hunter Neil stuck out the side while pitching the fifth inning in relief.
Olinger (two RBIs) and Bryant Kennamer both finished 2-for-3 for Skyline (0-4) while Jaxon Guthrie and David Potts had one hit each.
Section 21, Woodville 2 — The Lions scored 10 runs in the second inning and eight in the third on the way to a quarterfinal round win.
Luke Swinford went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs and Evan Hammon was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Section, which also got two hits and RBI each from Josh Moore, Carter Cooper and Jackson Stringer, two hits from Dillon Pope, one hit and three RBIs from Piercen Saint, one hit and two RBIs from Landon Vaughn and one hit and one RBI from Junior Walker.
Case Robertson had one hit and one RBI and Ace Weaver singled, walked and scored a run for Woodville (0-7) while Pierce Goddard, Eli Maynard, Bryson Stegman had one hit each.
