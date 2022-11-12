Jake Jones

Jakes Jones eludes a Leeds defender to get into the end zone for a Scottsboro touchdown during Scottsboro's 35-10 Class 5A second-round playoff loss Friday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Brad Nevels

The Scottsboro football team was unable to knock out a Class 5A heavyweight Friday night.

The undefeated Class 5A No. 2-ranked Leeds was too much for the visiting Wildcats in the second round of the AHSAA state playoffs. 

