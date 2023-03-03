The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team opened its season this week in a competitive tournament at a challenging course.
Scottsboro finished 17th with a two-round score of 692 (124-over par) in the Patriots Open at the North River Yacht Club’s Par 71 golf course in Tuscaloosa.
The Wildcats shot a 347 in Round 1 on Monday and a 345 in Round 2 on Tuesday. Enterprise won the tournament with a team score of 576 (8-over par) while Mountain Brook was second with a 586 (18-over) and Vestavia Hills third with a 596 (28-over).
Conner Hooper paced Scottsboro with a two-round score of 164, shooting a 79 in Round 1 and an 85 in Round 2. He tied for 52nd overall.
Greyson Widgeon shot an 88 both days and finished with a two-round score of 176 for Scottsboro while Buckner Anderson rebounded from an opening-round 95 to shoot an 82 in the second round to close with a 177. Preston Worley shot an 88 in Round 1 and 91 in Round 2 for a two-round 179 while Will Harrington shot a 92 and 90 for a two-round 182.
