The Scottsboro varsity girls soccer team gave the scoreboard at the Bynum Soccer Complex a workout Monday night.
The Wildcats stormed past visiting Crossville 6-1 Monday night for their first win of the season.
Scottsboro (1-1) raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead on its former area rival and led 4-0 in the second half.
“We scored about 10 minutes in and pretty much dominated from there,” said Scottsboro head coach Patrick Laney. “We really played well.”
Scottsboro junior Nevada Champion scored three goals for her first career hat trick while also adding an assist. She moved up to second on Scottsboro’s all-time scoring list with 10 career goals — the all-time leader is Halie Allen with 22 goals — while also moving into a tie with Allen for career assists (10).
“She scored three goals and scored them all in different ways,” Laney said.
Freshman Maddie West scored two goals for Scottsboro, the first varsity goals of her career. Reina Franco also recorded her first career goal.
Keeper Lydia West recorded five saves in goal for Scottsboro.
“Lydia played really well,” Laney said. “The goal she gave up, she had no shot at. She had a really big save when (the score) was still 1-0.”
