WOODVILLE PANTHERS
› Coach: Woody Beard (second season)
› First game: Nov. 8 vs. Brindlee Mountain
› Area: Class 1A Area 15
› Area opponents: Skyline, Athens Bible, Oakwood Adventist, Valley Head
› 2021-22 record/finish: 10-14; Class 1A Area 13 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Senior Jessica Sirten, Karlee Hutchens; juniors Michaela Jones, Anna Robertson; sophomores Lannah Grace Beard, Tia Bryant, Jerzey Jones; freshman Kallie Brown; eighth-grader Morgan Gifford
› Returning starters: 4 — Karlee Hutchens, Jessica Sirten, Anna Robertson, Michael Jones
› Storylines: Woodville returns four starters and seven players in all from last year’s team…Woody Beard, the longtime Pisgah varsity boys head coach, is entering his second season as the Panthers’ head coach and believes the familiarity between him and the players and his system will make an impact on this year’s team…the Panthers have a new-look area this season…Many Woodville basketball players led the Woodville volleyball team to a record 19-win season and a North Super Regional Top-Eight finish. Beard, who also coached the volleyball team, hopes the success from volleyball is a momentum that carries over to the basketball floor.
› Quoting coach: “We have much more experience than last year. Seven or our nine varsity players saw considerable minutes last season. Our girls play well together and work as a team. We will be more athletic this year giving us the ability to speed up our game some. (It being the second season) seems to have had big impact in our off season. We have been able to spend more time on skill development and fundamentals rather than implementing a system of play. I believe this will make us a better basketball team. If our girls play together, with effort and have fun our team will reach its potential.”
› Area outlook: “Our area is pretty strong, with Skyline having dominated the area for several years they will be our toughest competition. We split home and home last year with both Athens Bible and Valley Head two of our other area opponents, so we feel we should be competitive with each of them and Oakwood is new to our area and we did not play them last season. I think they have a new coach, so we will have to see when the season starts how we will prepare for them.”
SKYLINE
VIKINGS
› Coach: Ronnie McCarver (11th season)
› First game: Nov. 8 at Susan Moore
› Area: Class 1A Area 15
› Area opponents: Woodville, Athens Bible, Oakwood Adventist, Valley Head
› 2021-22 record/finish: 28-9; Class 1A State Runner-up; 1A Northeast Regional champion, 1A Area 13 Tournament champion
› Roster: Senior Kenzie Manning, Lexie Stucky; juniors Audra Bellomy, Kaina King, Sage Lewis, Brinlee Potts, Blakely Stucky, Jaclyn Wilkinson
› Returning starters: 4 - Kaina King, Kenzie Manning, Blakely Stucky, Lexie Stucky
› Storylines: Skyline returns four starters and seven players in all from a 2021-22 state runner-up team. The Vikings have played in the state finals in each of the past two seasons, winning the 2021 1A state championship…Ronnie McCarver is back for his 11th season leading the Skyline girls basketball program…Returning starters Blakely Stucky and King were second-team and honorable mention all-state selections last season.
SECTION LIONS
› Coach: Jason Ford (third season)
› First game: Nov. 8 at Westminster Christian
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Ider
› 2021-22 record/finish: 11-17; Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Junior Makenna Arndt; sophomores Karlie Hancock, Jasmine Jonathan, Joanna Newsom; freshmen Ava Harper, Zella Johnson, Kaley Kennamer, London Robertson, Alli Romans, Julianna Varner, Taegan Whitmire; eighth-graders Kaelyn Browning, Millie Gentry, Lluvia Soria
› Returning starters: None
› Storylines: Section made a seven-win improvement in head coach Jason Ford’s second season with the program…the Lions will be a youthful team, as the roster has no returning starters, no seniors and 10 players combined that are freshman or eighth-graders…Coaching staff continuity with Ford and his assistants are back for a third season and Ford believes that has help establish program expectations and goals.
› Quoting coach: “Our team chemistry is continuing to develop because of the great work ethic. These girls work extremely hard, and they make practice fun. They are all willing to learn and are all very coachable. Because of their great attitudes their skill level is steadily improving. We are a super young team so we will be able to grow together for next several years. Adding the game reps will only help makes us better as the season progresses. I think that having stability in the coaching staff has really helped the players. Our coaching staff has remained mostly intact since I came so all of the players understand our expectations. Also, we are able to get a lot more game like reps in practice because the girls understand our expectations in drills. They are also familiar with drills and terminology so we can spend more time working on basketball situations rather than spending practice time teaching the players how we want them to practice. These girls have worked extremely hard throughout the off-season, and they work really hard in the weight room. I’m excited to watch this team grow together throughout this season. We have to continue to work hard to connect skill work and drills with game situations. As the season progresses, our team chemistry will continue to improve. We are a very young team at every position so getting games reps will benefit our players. Once we begin the season, and we begin to evaluate our performance on the floor we will be able to create line-ups that put us in the best situations to succeed.”
› Area outlook: “We play in a very difficult area. I’m not sure what else to say about it. All of our area opponents are well-coached. They all play incredibly hard and they expect to be successful. Coach Ellison, Coach Pruitt, and Coach Haynes (at Pisgah, Ider and NSM respectively) all do a great job developing their players and putting them in the best situations to be successful.”
SCOTTSBORO WILDCATS
› Coach: Brandon Childers (fifth season)
› First game: Nov. 11 at Pisgah
› Area: Class 5A Area 14
› Area opponents: Arab, Guntersville, Fairview
› 2021-22 record/finish: 17-13; Class 6A Area 15 Tournament champion, 6A Northwest Sub-regionals
› Roster: Seniors Maggie Armstrong, Keira Culver, Jadaya Edmondson, Adair Holland, Alyssa Paschal, Madison Rains; sophomores Morgan Perkins, Bree Sexton
› Returning starters: 2 — Jadaya Edmondson, Adair Holland
› Storylines: Scottsboro returns to Class 5A after two seasons in 6A…The Wildcats lost three starters in Lexie Bennett, Audrey Holland and Olivia Tubbs from last season’s area championship winning team…Edmondson is multi-year starter. Seven of Scottsboro’s eight players were full- or part-time varsity players last season…Childers is entering his fifth season as the Wildcats head coach. He’s lead Scottsboro to two area tournament titles…Scottsboro will now play in 5A Area 14 with Arab, Fairview and defending state champion Guntersville, which is coached by Scottsboro alum and former SHS Boys basketball head coach Kenny Hill.
› Quoting coach: “We lost three really competitive girls last season. Replacing their leadership, effort and competitive mind set will be key. So far our seniors have really good mindsets but we'll have to see what happens when the season starts and we face adversity to get a real feel of how good we can be. We have a lot of seniors and good size. We have a lot of seniors that are in new roles starting and playing a lot more minutes. The key to success will be determined by how much those seniors are willing to buy into toughness and effort, how much they are willing to come out of their comfort zone to be more vocal and lead, and just how much coming together and having a winning season means to them.”
› Area outlook: “The area will be really tough this year. Obviously, Guntersville is last year's state champions that returns everyone. Arab won almost 20 games last season and returns all starters and Fairview is really good.”
PISGAH EAGLES
› Coach: Carey Ellison (27th season)
› First game: Nov. 11 vs. Scottsboro
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: NSM, Section, Ider
› 2021-22 record/finish: 33-3; Class 2A State Champion, 2A Northeast Regional, 2A Area 15 Tournament Champion
› Roster: Seniors Jaley Keller, Kallie Tinker; juniors Lauren Smith, Alex Wright; sophomores Ashton Childress, Madeline Flammia, Destiny Gann, Jaylin Williams; freshmen Piper Anderson, Campbell Barron, Paisley Patalas
› Returning starters: 2 — Kallie Tinker, Madeline Flammia
› Storylines: The Eagles have won five consecutive state championships, winning three in Class 3A and the last two in 2A…Pisgah lost three starters, Karlee Holcomb, Lila Kate Wheeler and two-time ASWA Class 3A/2A Player the Year Molly Heard, the program’s all-time leading scorer who is now playing at Lipscomb University…Carey Ellison is entering his 27th season as the Eagles head coach. It’s the longest varsity girls head-coaching tenure in Jackson County history. Ellison is now also coaching the Pisgah varsity boys team…The Eagles carry a 62-game home winning streak into the 2022-23 season…Pisgah has two starters and four reserves back from last season’s team…Tinker is a four-year starter, a two-time all-state selection and already a 1,000-plus point scorer…Pisgah has also won eight straight Jackson County Tournament championships and five straight area tournament titles
› Quoting coach: “We’re pretty skilled and should have balanced offense. It is still a work in program. We can’t make up for the loss of Heard with one person. It will have to be a group effort to do the things that senior class did. We will have to trust the process and trust each other to be successful. We are not experienced enough to even think about any (championship) streaks. We’ve got to have quick maturation, develop depth and fight through adversity.”
› Area outlook: “Looks like all of us are pretty even. All teams are well-coached. All the teams are you but very skilled. Experience could be a factor.”
NSM BISON
› Coach: Jeremiah Haynes (fourth season)
› First game: Nov. 8 vs. Fyffe
› Area: Class 2A Area 15
› Area opponents: Ider, Section, Pisgah
› 2021-22 record/finish: 7-18; Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Seniors Kolbie Bobo, Rylee Reyes, Ashley Shrader; junior Kam Patterson; freshmen Natalie Dover, Kayden Reyes, Abby Shaffer, Ella Spurgin, Raygan Weldon; eighth-grader Madison Renfro
› Returning starters: 3 — Kolbie Bobo, Kayden Reyes, Ashley Shrader
› Storylines: NSM has three returning starters and eight returning varsity players from last year’s team…Jeremiah Haynes is entering his fourth season as the Bison’s head coach…Kayden Reyes was an all-county selection as an eighth-grader last season…Jackson County Hall of Famer Glen Hicks, who coached NSM’s boys to eight Jackson County championships from 1977-2003, has joined Haynes’ staff as an assistant coach.
› Quoting coach: “Two seniors have three years of varsity experience, and every other player on our team has at least one or two years (experience) or have played some varsity minutes. Anytime you can get reps at that level of game speed it will be beneficial. We are still a very young team, but this is a talented group of girls. We also have added Glen Hicks to our coaching staff, and he has brought some new ideas and spark to this already talented group that has been working their tail off for three years. Staying healthy, attacking each practice, each game with an opportunity to improve and grow as a team, at the end of the year, we just want to be the best team we can be the first of February. We are excited for the season.”
› Area outlook: “Tough area. Pisgah, Ider and Section, those schools speak for themselves. But we are up for the challenge. We are preaching control what you can control, so we are 100% focused on what we need to do to be successful.”
NORTH JACKSON CHIEFS
› Coach: Tony Brown (fourth season)
› First game: Nov. 15 vs. Ider
› Area: Class 4A Area 14
› Area opponents: DAR, Madison County, New Hope
› 2021-22 record/finish: 5-19; Class 4A Area 14 Tournament semifinals
› Roster: Seniors Abigail Guess, Sarah Kate Garner, Peyton Hill, Aubrey Smith; juniors Camryn Case, Casia Coffey, Akia Summers, Avery Wynne; sophomore Sheyann Brown; freshman Calena Coffey
› Returning starters: 2 — Sarah Kate Garner, Peyton Hill
› Storylines: North Jackson has two starters and five total players returning from last season’s team…Tony Brown is entering his fourth season as the Chiefs head coach…Brown believes team chemistry will have a positive impact on the 2022-23 Chiefs…North Jackson’s area remained the same despite the recent AHSAA reclassification/realignment. The Chiefs’ area includes New Hope, a Class 4A state semifinalist last season.
› Quoting coach: “Improved team chemistry and leadership are strengths. The players are working great together. Attitudes have been great and the players have been super competitive. Continued team chemistry and playing to each others strengths and understanding what strengths that players have (are keys to a successful season).”
› Area outlook: “Each team in the area will be competitive.”
