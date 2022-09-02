Lindsey

Emma Kate Lindsey hits over the block attempts of North Jackson's Jazmyn Taylor and Addie Reed during the teams' match Tuesday in Stevenson.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro volleyball team notched a rivalry win on Tuesday.

Scottsboro (4-7) swept host North Jackson 25-12, 25-8, 26-24 in a best-of-five match in Stevenson. The Wildcats fought off set point for North Jackson (0-2) in the third set to complete the sweep.

