The Scottsboro volleyball team notched a rivalry win on Tuesday.
Scottsboro (4-7) swept host North Jackson 25-12, 25-8, 26-24 in a best-of-five match in Stevenson. The Wildcats fought off set point for North Jackson (0-2) in the third set to complete the sweep.
“North Jackson was really young, but played hard all match. Coach (Desiree) Clark has done a great job. I feel like we are still dealing with inconsistency match after match, but the girls are slowly showing growth,” said Scottsboro head coach Patrick Kritner.
Lilla Bell posted eight kills for Scottsboro while Brinley Ross had eight aces and Tori Lynch had 10 assists.
NSM falls to Ider in area play — At Ider, North Sand Mountain dropped its Class 2A Area 16 opener on Tuesday.
NSM (5-4, 0-1) fell in the best-of-five match in four sets, with Ider taking a 25-18, 26-28, 25-20, 25-10 victory.
“Thought our girls played hard and competed,” said NSM head coach Jeremiah Haynes. “First three sets were back and fourth the entire sets. We just made too many mental errors that cost us. The second set we did a good job of hitting and not letting them attack us as much. The fourth set we just got fatigued and didn’t do the fundamentals. We’ve got to find a way to do a better job of communicating when we get tired and attacking rather than giving free balls. Overall I think we have the potential to be the best team in an area, it’s just really gonna be up to us doing the little things right all the time.”
Ashley Shrader finished with 10 kills, seven digs, one ace and one block and Ava Henson totaled 15 digs and four aces for NSM, which also got three kills, three aces and two digs from Kameron Patterson, three kills, one ace and one dig from both Allie Butler and Amber Shrader, two kills, one ace and 12 digs from Cloey Davenport, 16 digs from Raygan Weldon and one kill from Rylee Reyes.
Woodville posts wins over Coosa Christian, Gaylesville — At Gaylesville, Woodville (5-0) remained undefeated thanks to a 2-1 win over Coosa Christian and 2-0 over Gaylesville on Tuesday.
NSM sweeps Crossville — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain used a strong performance to sweep a best-of-five match 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 against visiting Class 5A Crossville.
Ashley Shrader totaled nine kills, eight aces and five digs and Amber Shrader had four kills and two aces for NSM (6-4) while Allie Butler had five kills, one ace, one block and one dig, Kameron Patterson had two kills, two aces and two digs, Cloey Davenport had one kill, two aces, five digs, Ava Henson had nine digs and five aces, Raygan Weldon had five digs, Gabi Luna had one kill and Rylee Reyes had one block.
Woodville sweeps tri-match, stays undefeated — At Woodville, the Panthers stayed undefeated thanks to a pair of wins during a tri-match, sweeping a pair of best-of-three wins over Whitesburg Christian and Mae Jemison to improve to 7-0.
North Jackson drops area match — At Gurley, No. 3-ranked Madison County swept North Jackson (0-3, 0-1) in a best-of-five Class 4A Area 16 match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.