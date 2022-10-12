When the new AHSAA football regions were released last December, all eyes on Class 2A Region 7 pointed to a possible showdown for the region championship between Pisgah and Fyffe.
That showdown as come to fruition.
No. 5-ranked Pisgah hosts top-ranked Fyffe in the Class 2A Region 7 championship game. at Sam Kenimer Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m.
It’s the 32nd all-time meeting between the teams in a series Fyffe leads 16-14-1. It’s the first meeting between the teams since 2005, and their first as region foes since 2003.
Pisgah (6-1, 5-0) is the defending Class 2A Region 7 champion while Fyffe (7-0, 5-0), which played in Class 3A the past two seasons, is trying to win a seventh straight region crown.
The winner of Friday’s game will be the region champion while the loser will be the runner-up. Both teams have already clinched first-round home playoff games.
“Proud of our kids of what they’ve done so far,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “We’ve got the opportunity to play for the region championship again. We had a hiccup against Sylvania (in Week 5) but we challenged the kids and they’ve responded and now they’ve got a chance to defend (the region title).”
Friday’s game is the first game featuring a pair of ranked teams played at PHS since a second-round playoff game against Randolph County in 2003.
“It’s exciting to play in these kind of games,” Pruitt said. “This is what we’ve been building for since we got here. Proud of the work the kids have done. I’m excited to see our kids in this situation.”
Pisgah enters the matchup following a 41-14 win over rival North Sand Mountain. The win was the Eagles’ 11th straight in region play.
Pisgah will put that streak on the line against one of the state’s top programs.
Fyffe has won five state championships — four in Class 2A and one in 3A — since 2014 and has a record of 151-9 since the start of the 2011 season. Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield, whose first win as his alma mater’s head coach was against Pisgah in 1997, is 284-44 in 26 seasons leading the Red Devils. He was the head coach at Sylvania for five seasons prior to taking the Fyffe job and has a career record of 329-55, the fourth most wins in AHSAA football history.
“What Coach Benefield has done is second to none,” Pruitt said. “They’re so efficient. They run the ball so well. They tackle well. They don’t beat themselves. A lot of teams are beat when they see those pitchforks on the side of (Fyffe’s) helmets. This year, it’s been kind of race to see how quickly they can knock teams out.”
Fyffe built a 56-0 halftime lead last week while setting a school-record for points in a 70-14 win at Sand Rock. Three times this season the Red Devils have scored 40 or more points in the first quarter of a game.
Running backs Logan Anderson and Brodie Hicks are Fyffe’s main offensive weapons. Anderson is averaging 14.1 yards per carry while Hicks averages 11.7, with Anderson rushing for 705 yards and 15 touchdowns on 50 carries and Hicks totaling 609 yards and 10 touchdowns on 52 carries. Quarterback Blake Dobbins is 10-of-11 passing for 262 yards and seven touchdowns with Evan Chandler catching four passes for 149 yards and three scores.
“They’re going to run at you. What they do is hard to simulate in practice,” Pruitt said. “They’ve got real good 1-2 punch at running back and they’ll take their shots (in the passing game). Their line of scrimmage is strong, they come off the ball. We’ve got to do a good job at the line of scrimmage and we’ve got to win 1-for-1 tackle situations. We’ve got to do a good job in the kicking game because they’re really good there too, blocking kicks and affecting kicks.”
