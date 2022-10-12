Jakob Kirby

Jakob Kirby and No. 5-ranked Pisgah take on top-ranked Fyffe for the Class 2A Region 7 championship Friday night at Pisgah's Sam Kenimer Stadium.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

When the new AHSAA football regions were released last December, all eyes on Class 2A Region 7 pointed to a possible showdown for the region championship between Pisgah and Fyffe.

That showdown as come to fruition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.