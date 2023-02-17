Josh Hill signs

Scottsboro's Josh Hill has signed to run college cross country for Auburn University-Montgomery. Pictured seated (left to right): Mary Jo Hill, Josh Hill and David Hill. Standing: Scottsboro principal Brad Dudley, Scottsboro assistant principal Allyn Russell, Scottsboro assistant cross country coach Frances Coleman, Scottsboro cross country/track and field head coach Luke Robinson and Scottsboro track and field assistant coach Benny Wright.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Luke Robinson said Auburn University-Montgomery is getting a lot of things when it comes to signing Scottsboro cross country/track and field runner Josh Hill.

One of the top things about him, Robinson said, is he’s a gamer.

