Luke Robinson said Auburn University-Montgomery is getting a lot of things when it comes to signing Scottsboro cross country/track and field runner Josh Hill.
One of the top things about him, Robinson said, is he’s a gamer.
“He’s what you want as a coach. Shows up everyday and does his job, works hard. He shows up when it’s important, sectionals championships, state championships, he’s an athlete we can count on to be consistent. He’s going to keep his head level and he’s going to show up and compete and do well at it. He’s always been an athlete that does that. He’s never ran bad at state, never ran bad at sectionals. If you look at his statistics, some of his best races have always been ran at the state meet or the sectional championships,” Robinson said. “To have an athlete that really shows up when it really matters is important. Says a lot about him mentally. He doesn’t get overwhelmed by the competition — usually the competition propels him forward to do even better.”
Hill recently signed a letter of intent with the AUM cross country program during a signing ceremony at Scottsboro High School.
Hill said the AUM provided him the best educational and athletic situation.
“It’s far enough away from home for me to grow,” Hill said, “but still close enough to where I feel in my comfort zone.”
AUM does not have track a track and field program, but Hill said cross country is the sport he “likes better” and that absence of track and field did not factor into his decision.
“I’m super excited to go there,” Hill said. “I think it’ll be a good opportunity to get faster.”
Hill was an all-state runner at this past Class 5A State Cross Country Championship, finishing 14th with a time of 16:36.42 while helping Scottsboro post a state runner-up finish. Hill also ran at the state meet for Scottsboro state-championship cross country teams in 2020 and 2021. He also ran on Scottsboro’s fourth-place state-finishing 4x400-meter relay team at the Class 4A-5A Indoor Track and Field state meet earlier this month, helping the Wildcats win a second straight state indoor title.
“Competing here has been a great honor,” Hill said. “It’s helped me get to the next level, to be able to run at the college level.”
Robinson lauded Hill’s work to get back to his normal self after at injury setback.
“He had a pretty significant injury within the past year, and in distance running, it’s like starting over from scratch,” Robinson said. “For that to happen and him get back to the level that he’s at, that says a lot about the kind of kid he is.”
