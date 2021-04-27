The Scottsboro varsity boys and girls track and field teams will send a strong contingent to the state meet after a strong showing in the Class 6A Section 4 Meet.
Scottsboro won the boys sectional title and were the runner-up in the girls sectional during the two-day meet at Fort Payne High School last Friday and Saturday.
Scottsboro won the boys sectional championship with a team score of 122.50, well in front of runner-up Hazel Green (98) and third-place Cullman (93).
For the SHS Boys, Cooper Atkins was named the Class 6A Boys Section 4 Outstanding Performer. The senior won the 3200-meter run and was part of Scottsboro’s 4x800-meter relay champion while also qualifying for state in the 800- and 1600-meter races.
Atkins’ wins were part of four for Scottsboro in the meet, as Rex Green won the 1600 and Maddox Hamm won the pole vault.
Meanwhile, the SHS girls (90) finished second behind girls sectional champion Fort Payne (203).
Emma Bradford, Ally Campbell, Lauren Paradise and Caroline Sanders all qualified for state in three events for the SHS Girls.
The Class 6A State Meet is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Gulf Shores Sports Complex.
Here are the results for all Scottsboro athletes from the sectional and those who qualified for state in each event. The top-five finishers at each sectional that met minimum standards times and marks qualified for the state meet, which is Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Gulf Shores Sports Complex.
There were also four wildcard spots selected per classification for each event. In relay races, the top-three teams all advanced to state with four wildcards then chosen:
BOYS
* — State Qualifier
200-meter dash
19. Gabe Jackson (25.54)
400-meter dash
5. Ridge Wells (53.35)
7. Brody Williams (53.65)
14. Gabe Jackson (55.84)
800-meter run
2. Hayden Judge (1:57.75)*
3. Cooper Atkins (1:58.01)*
4. Rex Green (1:59.20)*
1600-meter run
1. Rex Green (4:18.71)*
2. Cooper Atkins (4:19.18)*
3. Benson Atkins (4:19.27)*
3200-meter run
1. Cooper Atkins (9:19.50)*
2. Evan Hill (9:24.21)*
3. Benson Atkins (9:26.47)*
300-meter hurdles
5. Minh Le (45.18)
4x100-meter relay
9. Brody Williams, JaVaris Branford, BJ Harris, Devon Walker (46.23)
4x400-meter relay
2. Brody Williams, Ridge Wells, Rex Green, Benson Atkins (3:25.97)*
4x800-meter relay
1. Rex Green, Cooper Atkins, Benson Atkins, Hayden Judge (8:10.13)*
High Jump
3. Devon Walker (6-0)*
6. JaVaris Branford (5-8)*
7. Micah Kritner (5-8)
Long Jump
16. Grant West (18-5)
25. Luke Terrell (16-9.75
26. BJ Harris (16-9)
Triple Jump
12. BJ Harris (37-6)
13. Luke Terrell (37-1)
26. BJ Harris (16-9)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (15-0)*
Discus
5. Jonah Warren (121-5.5)*
11. Hudson Tubbs (106-6.75)
21. Zach Wallingsford (86-7.5)
Javelin
10. Noah Linville (123-6)
16. Ben Kirby (108-6)
Shot Put
6. Jonah Warren (43-6)*
GIRLS
* — State Qualifier
200-meter dash
3. Lauren Paradise (26.85)*
13. Charlsi Henderson (28.42)
400-meter dash
10. Isabelle Flores (1:06.16)
12. Charlsi Henderson (1:07.07)
19. Cambree Bradford (1:09.73)
800-meter run
6. Smith Bradford (2:34.35)*
9. Emma Bradford (2:38.46)
10. Sadie Latham (2:39.73)
1600-meter run
3. Emma Bradford (5:28.19)*
5. Ally Campbell (5:36.67)*
8. Mabry Bonsall (5:49.59)
3200-meter run
2. Emma Bradford (11:34.76)*
3. Ally Campbell (12:01.91)*
9. Mabry Bonsall (12:20.87)*
4x100-meter relay
5. Caroline Sanders, Charlsi
Henderson, Isabelle Flores, Lauren Paradise (51.61)
4x400-meter relay
2. Cadence Laughlin, Charlsi Henderson, Isabelle Flores, Lauren Paradise (4:14.50)*
4x800-meter relay
2. Emma Bradford, Ally Campbell, Mabry Bonsall, Smith Bradford (10:22.73)*
High Jump
2. Caroline Sanders (4-10)*
Long Jump
3. Caroline Sanders (16-1)*
4. Lauren Paradise (15-0)*
Triple Jump
3. Caroline Sanders (33-7.5)*
Discus
6. Amy Roberts (84-3.75)*
10. Tristan Wallingsford (77-2.5)
11. Baylie Stephenson (76-0)
Javelin
9. Brenly Sanders (87-1)
10. Maggie Whitaker (82-4)
12. Collins Bradford (76-2)
Shot Put
4. Tristan Wallingsford (30-6)*
7. Amy Roberts (28-5.5)
8. Emily Fortson (28-2)
