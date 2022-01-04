The Woodville varsity boys basketball team enjoyed a perfect end to its holiday schedule.
The Panthers posted a 3-0 record in the annual Waterloo Christmas Tournament Dec. 27-28.
Woodville (8-7) was dominant in the round-robin event, winning each game by an average of 28.6 points. The Panthers have won now won four straight games overall.
Woodville opened the tournament with a 68-44 win over Vina. The Panthers took command from the starting and led 21-7, 44-25 and 59-32 at the quarter breaks. Caleb Dolberry led Woodville with 20 points while Damien Benson had 11, Axel Magno had 10, Garrett Copeland had nine and Sam Peek had eight.
The Panthers won two games on the second day of the event, starting with a 62-43 triumph against Cherokee. Woodville trailed 11-10 after one quarter before moving in front 27-17 at halftime and 49-27 after three quarters. Copeland scored a team-high 21 points for Woodville while Dolberry netted 15 and Brice Thompson and Damien Benson had 10 each.
Woodville closed the event with a 73-30 win over the host team Waterloo. The Panthers raced in front 24-8 after one quarter before leading 49-16 at halftime and 62-21 after three quarters. Dolberry scored 19 points, Peek netted 12 and Magno added 10 for Woodville, which also got eight each from Benson and Wyatt Hutchens and seven from Cam Dolberry.
Pisgah goes 2-0 in Tennessee event — The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team posted a pair of wins over the host teams in the South Pittsburg/Marion County Holiday Classic last week.
Pisgah (10-6), which has won five of its last six games, opened the event with a 75-52 win at South Pittsburg (Tennessee) on Dec. 27. After trailing 15-11 after one quarter of play, the Eagles led 34-30 at halftime and 51-41 after three quarters before outscoring the Pirates 24-11 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Jakob Kirby led four Eagles in double figures with 20 points while Jake Hendricks netted 16, Mason Holcomb had 15 and Luke Gilbert had 10. The Eagles also got six points from Legion McCrary, five from Rhyan Barrett and three from Levi Arnold. Reggie Hunter scored 22 points for South Pittsburg.
The following night Pisgah posted an 81-66 win over Marion County High School in Jasper, Tennessee. The Eagles led 20-17, 39-31 and 60-49 at the quarter breaks. Hendricks led a balanced Pisgah scoring attack with 21 points. The Eagles also got 18 from Barrett, 13 from McCrary, 12 from Kirby, 10 from Holcomb and six from Gilbert. Leading scorers for Marion County were Nathan Hoback with 18, Alex Condra with 17 and Donovan Pickett with 13.
North Jackson goes 1-1 in Tennessee event — At Jasper, Tennessee, the North Jackson varsity boys basketball team split a pair of games during the South Pittsburg/Marion County Holiday Classic last week.
North Jackson (8-4) opened the event with a 78-48 win over host Marion County. The Chiefs raced in front 22-8 after one quarter and led 41-22 at halftime and 51-30 entering the fourth quarter. Zeke Ballard scored a game-high 26 points for North Jackson while DeVontay Pickett netted 15, Cadelle McDonald added 13 and Brady Cunningham had eight. Trent Phillips scored 21 points while Alex Condra added 10 for Marion County.
North Jackson fell 62-54 to Sequatchie County (Tennessee) on Day 2 of the event. The Chiefs trailed 16-13, 39-27 and 44-36 at the quarter breaks. Leading scorers for North Jackson were Ballard with 16, Preston Miller with 12 and McDonald with 10.
Skyline goes 1-1 at Sure Shot event — At Guntersville, Class 1A No. 3-ranked Skyline split a pair of games during the Sure Shot Basketball Academy event at the Supreme Courts facility last week.
Skyline lost to Class 5A Fairview. The Vikings trailed 16-14, 27-26 and 43-42 at the quarter breaks. Weston Avans scored 22 points and Chase Bickers added 17 while Logan Evans had eight.
Skyline (12-4) posted a win over Brindlee Mountain 52-51. The Vikings led 16-13, 33-26 and 43-35 at the quarter breaks before holding off the 3A Lions for the win. Bickers scored 27 points and Avans added 15 for the Vikings.
Section finishes 0-3 in Sevier County Shootout — At Sevierville, Tennessee, Class 2A No. 2-ranked Section went 0-3 during the Sevier County Shootout last week.
The Lions (13-7) opened the tournament with a 64-50 loss to the host team Sevier County. Section trailed 15-11, 29-28 and 44-37 at the quarter breaks. Logan Patterson led the Lions with 22 points while Braden Arndt scored nine, Alex Guinn netted eight and Jacob Cooper had seven.
Section fell to Concord Christian (Tennessee) in its second game. The Lions trailed 12-4, 31-28 and 47-46 at the quarter breaks before Concord Christian got the win on a last-second basket. Cooper and Patterson scored 21 and 20 points respectively for Section while Guinn added eight.
The Lions closed out the tournament with a 64-59 loss to Campbell County (Tennessee). After the game was tied 13-all after one quarter, Section trailed 31-29 at halftime and 46-43 after three quarters. Patterson led Section with 16 points while Drake McCutchen had 13, Guinn had 12, Cooper had seven and Kaden Bradford had five.
NSM goes 0-3 at King of the Smokies — At Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Class 2A No. 3-ranked North Sand Mountain went 0-3 during the King of the Smokies tournament last week.
NSM (8-5) opened the tournament with a 75-60 loss to Friendship Christian of Lebanon, Tennessee. The Bison trailed 16-11, 33-24 and 54-42 at the quarter breaks. Derek Bearden scored 18 points and Chandler Sullivan netted 15 for NSM, which also got seven each from Kaleb Helton and Jonah Slay and six from Drue Carlton.
NSM fell to Chapmanville (West Virginia) in their second game of the tournament. The Bison trailed 21-9, 40-33 and 55-38 at the quarter breaks. Bearden scored 13 points while Carlton and Sullivan had 11 each for NSM, who also got eight points from Slay and five from Helton.
The Bison closed the tournament with an 86-82 loss to Cocke County (Tennessee). NSM led 20-19 after one quarter, trailed 45-43 at halftime and led 68-63 after three quarters. NSM had four players in double figures, with Bearden scoring 20 points, Helton netting 17, Sullivan adding 15 and Carlton pitching in 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.