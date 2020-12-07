The Scottsboro varsity boys swim team posted a 15th-place finish in the 2020 AHSAA Class 6A-7A State Swim and Dive Championships on Saturday at the Huntsville Aquatic Center.
The Wildcats closed with a team score of 51. Huntsville (332) repeated as Class 6A-7A boys state champion after finishing 74 points in front of state runner-up Auburn (258).
Levi Webb led the Scottsboro effort with a pair of top-eight finishes. He placed fifth in the 100-yard Breaststroke (59.36) and eighth in the 100-yard Butterfly, times that were faster than his original seeding times.
Scottsboro swimmers beat their seeding time in all but one event.
Here are Scottsboro's complete results from the state meet:
Boys
200-yard Medley Relay
14. Levi Webb, John David Sanders, Luke Armour, Arlen Parr (1:43.27)
50-yard Freestyle
17. John David Sanders (22.83)
100-yard Butterfly
8. Levi Webb (53.48)
100-yard Freestyle
22. John David Sanders (51.12)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
15. Luke Armour, Arlen Parr, Jake Benson, Ben Bradford (1:39.34)
100-yard Breaststroke
5. Levi Webb (59.36)
Girls
100-yard Backstroke
20. Paige Giles (1:05.66)
