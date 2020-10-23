Scottsboro collected a team championship and an individual title during the North Alabama Cross Country JV Championships on Thursday.
The two-mile girls and boys races were held at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trial of Champions.
Scottsboro won the junior varsity girls race with a winning low score of 26, 14 points better than runner-up Lawrence County (40). Fort Payne (71) finished third and Smiths Station was fourth (89).
All five of Scottsboro’s scoring runners posted top-eight finishes. Mabry Bonsall led the Scottsboro effort with a third-place finish (13:12.70), followed by Cambree Branford in fourth place (13:12.70), Mia Martin fifth (13:25.90), Audrey Bradford sixth (13:30.80) and Gracy Cole eighth (13:35.10). Also for the Wildcats, Shelby Laughlin finished 25th (16:14.40), Avery Earnest 28th (16:44.70), Macey Frazier 29th (16:50.80), Ashley Dunsmore 34th (18:20.80) and Grayce Smith 35th (10:34.60).
JV Boys — Mcgee Kilgore won the race with a time of 11:19.73, helping Scottsboro post a runner-up finish behind team champion Smiths Station.
Scottsboro finished with 37 points, seven back of Smith Station’s winning low score of 30. Fort Payne (58) finished third while Lawrence County was fourth (95).
Following Kilgore’s top finish, Ben Davis ran to a fourth-place finish (11:48.40) for the Wildcats while Cole Synder was 11th (12:17.97), Brady Strickland 12th (12:24.40), Marcos Matias 20th (13:27.99), Sawyer McWilliams 32nd (14:57.25) and Brady Turner 34th (15:25.93).
