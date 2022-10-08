Gilbert

Luke Gilbert (left) breaks into the open as North Sand Mountain defenders Hank Farmer (1) and Myles Gottman give chase during No. 5-ranked Pisgah's 41-14 Class 2A Region 7 victory over NSM Friday night at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

With everything on the line, Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Pisgah took care of business, knocking off county rival North Sand Mountain 41-14 Friday night in Higdon. 

The win improves the Eagles to 6-1 and 5-0 in Region 7 play, securing a home playoff game in four weeks.

