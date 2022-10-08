With everything on the line, Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Pisgah took care of business, knocking off county rival North Sand Mountain 41-14 Friday night in Higdon.
The win improves the Eagles to 6-1 and 5-0 in Region 7 play, securing a home playoff game in four weeks.
“Our kids took care of business,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “We had some miscues, but we played through it.”
It was Pisgah’s second straight win in the series after NSM had won the previous four. The Eagles now lead the all-time series 35-17.
The Eagles overcame three turnovers in the first half, two of which literally negated touchdowns. Pisgah led 21-6 at halftime. Depending on which side of the fence, it could have been much worse. But then, it could have been deadlocked.
Pisgah jumped ahead quick, needing only three plays to take a lead it never relinquished. Sophomore Legion McCrary, who had a career night, gained 21 yards before quarterback Mason Holcomb connected with sophomore Luke Gilbert on a 44-yard touchdown. Rickey Wilhite made his first of five PATs to make it 7-0 less than a minute into the game.
Following a quick punt, the Eagles were back at it, driving to the NSM 4-yard line. However, on fourth down, Kaden Moore intercepted a Holcomb pass in the end zone, returning it 63 yards to the Pisgah 37.
The Bison got as deep as the Pisgah 6-yard line. On fourth down, though, Pisgah freshman Jett Jeffery sacked NSM sophomore quarterback Landon Keller.
A few plays later, Pisgah added to the lead when McCrary broke loose on a 70-yard touchdown run. After exchanging turnovers, the Eagles made it 21-0 after a 71-yard drive. McCrary capped it with a three-yard touchdown run with 2:45 in the half.
NSM fought back as Blake Hill returned the kick 54 yards to the Pisgah 24. Four plays later, Keller threw it up for Nyle Poore, who made a great catch for a 26-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 21-6 with 1:16 in the half.
It looked like Pisgah would answer right back when McCrary got loose on a long run. However, at the NSM one-yard line, the sophomore had the ball punched from him, rolling to the back of the end zone.
Holcomb sat out the second half with an apparent injury, according to Pruitt. Gilbert moved to quarterback, and the Eagles took off in the run game with the sophomore running the option.
“Luke did a good job as did Legion,” said Pruitt. “Credit also has to go to our offensive line.”
Pisgah added two touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game away. Gilbert scored on a 46-yard run and McCrary scored his third touchdown on a 5-yard run, making it 34-6.
The Eagles scored once in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard run by Jeffery.
NSM was able to add a late score on a 17-yard run by Kayden Gilley, making the final 41-14.
“Hat’s off to them, they kicked our tails,” said NSM head coach Keith Kirby. “We just have to get over it and get ready for the next two weeks.”
NSM falls to 3-4 but remains in a playoff hunt with a 3-2 region record.
Pisgah gained almost 600 total yards, including 505 rushing yards. McCrary led the way with 293 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Gilbert finished with 83 yards on six carries, caught two passes for 51 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Fox Tinker had 60 yards on six carries, while Holcomb, playing only a half, had 76 yards passing and a touchdown and rushed for 29 yards on four carries. Jeffery added 33 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
The win sets Pisgah up for a Class 2A Region 7 championship game next week when top-ranked Fyffe comes to town.
“We’re going to enjoy tonight, and then get ready,” said Pruitt. “We’re excited about getting to play for another region championship.”
NSM finished with 165 total yards, including 107 on the ground. Kaden Moore led with 68 yards on 13 carries, while Hank Farmer added 27 yards and Gilley had 24 yards and a touchdown.
Keller completed 9 of 22 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Poore caught three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.
