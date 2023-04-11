The Skyline softball team won a battle of Jackson County teams on Friday.
The No. 1-ranked Vikings used a couple of timely hits and a strong pitching performance to down 4A North Jackson 3-1 in five innings during the Sardis Invitational at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville on Friday.
Skyline scored a single run in the first, third and fourth innings. The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Audra Bellomy, aboard on a leadoff single, scored on Sage Lewis’ RBI infield single. Bellomy singled and later scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the third, and after North Jackson cut the Skyline lead to 2-1 in the top of the fourth when Avery Wynne reached on an error and scored on Jayda Hutchins’ RBI sacrifice fly, Lewis singled to start the bottom of the fourth and eventually scored on Ella Dean's RBI single
That was enough run support for Samford commit Olivia Treece, as the junior allowed just one hit and three walks while recording eight strikeouts in the pitching circle.
Trinity Seale singled for North Jackson's lone hit. Georgia State signee Destry Lambert had five strikeouts in four innings pitched for the Chiefs.
Pisgah 3, Spring Garden 1 — At Albertville, the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Eagles edged 1A No. 10 Spring Garden for a win in the Sardis Invitational on Friday.
Pisgah took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Madeline Flammia doubled and scored on Brinley Chisenall’s RBI single. The Eagles added two more runs in the second when Briley Caperton singled and scored on Rylann Lawson's RBI double and Lawson scored on Claudia Barron’s RBI double.
Flammia, Lawson Campbell Barron and Piper Anderson all doubled for Pisgah while Chisenall, Caperton, BreLynn Chisenall and Claudia Barron all singled.
Piper Anderson held Spring Garden to one run on nine hits and two walks to earn the win in the pitching circle.
Skyline 6, Springville 6 — At Albertville, Class 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline scored six unanswered runs to tie 5A No. 1 Springville in a three-inning timed game at the Sardis Invitational on Friday.
Springville scored five runs in the top of the first and one in the second to take a 6-0 lead. Skyline scored a run in the bottom of the second when Olivia Treece singled and scored on a passed ball. The Vikings added five runs in the third, an inning highlighted by Jayla Ross’ two-run triple, Ross’ run on a Springville error, Brook Cloud’s RBI walk and Ella Dean’s game-tying RBI walk.
Brinna Wilson recorded three strikeouts in the pitching circle for Skyline.
Sardis 4, Pisgah 3 — At Albertville, Sardis scored the winning run in the fifth to edge the Eagles in the Sardis Invitational Friday afternoon.
Eden Henegar homered while Julieanne Davis (RBI) and Claudia Barron had two hits each for Pisgah, which also got one hit each from Madeline Flammia, Brinley Chisenall and Briley Caperton had one hit each.
Springville 3, North Jackson 2 — At Albertville, Class 5A No. 1-ranked Springville scored three runs in its last at-bat to notch a six-inning walk-off win over the Chiefs in the Sardis Invitational on Friday.
North Jackson (10-10) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when Camryn Case scored on Avery Wynne’s RBI sacrifice bunt and Sarah Garner scored in a baserunning rundown. It stayed that way until the sixth when Springville got back-to-back doubles to tie and then win the game.
Garner, Wynne, Case and Lanie Guinn had one hit each for North Jackson.
Cherokee County 4, Pisgah 1 — At Albertville, the Eagles managed just four hits against the Warriors during the Sardis Invitational on Friday.
Julieanne Davis tripled and Briley Caperton doubled and singled for Pisgah, which got an RBI from BreLynn Chisenall and a single from Rylann Lawson.
MONDAY
Scottsboro 2, Fort Payne 0 — At Fort Payne, Scottsboro pitcher Anna Stuart Dawson ran her scoreless innings streak to 22 thanks to a complete-game shutout of rival Fort Payne.
Class 5A No. 6-ranked Scottsboro (18-6-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Morgan Perkins led off the game with a single and scored three batters later on Lurleen B. Wallace Community College signee Kambrie Doss' RBI single. The Wildcats tacked on another run in the top of the fourth when Doss walked and scored two batters later on Alyssa Smart’s RBI bunt single.
Perkins, Doss, Smart, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College signee Brooklyn McGee and Austin McNeese had one hit each for Scottsboro.
Dawson recorded three of her five strikeouts over the final two innings to post the win in the pitching circle. She held Fort Payne to just two hits and two walks.
Skyline 7, Bob Jones 3 — At Madison, Class 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline built a 5-0 lead on the way to the win over 7A Bob Jones.
Eva Gates went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Blakely Stucky had one hit and two RBIs for the Vikings, who also got two hits from Sage Lewis, one hit from Jayla Ross and one RBI from Brook Cloud.
Olivia Treece got the win in the pitching circle, recording 11 strikeouts while pitching a complete game for Skyline (15-4-1).
Pisgah 5, Sylvania 4 — At Pisgah, the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Eagles posted a walk-off win over 3A Sylvania.
Pisgah (9-15) took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Brinley Chisenall's three-run home run. Sylvania got a run in the second and three in the third to tie the game at 3-all, but Pisgah went back in front in the bottom of the fourth on Barron's solo home run. After Sylvania tied the game with a run in the top of the fifth, the Eagles then won it in the bottom of the seventh when Claudia Barron scored on sister Campbell Barron's walk-off RBI double.
Piper Anderson pitched one inning in relief for the Eagles and got the win in the circle.
Gaylesville 23, Woodville 3 — At Woodville, the Panthers fell to Gaylesville in a Class 1A Area 15 contest.
Karlee Hutchens went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Woodville (1-6, 0-4) while Tia Bryant singled and walked and Jerzey Jones walked twice.
