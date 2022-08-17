The North Jackson football had its first test of the 2022 season Friday night in Sylvania, falling 28-26 in its fall jamboree.
North Jackson opened the game with a 10 play scoring drive that drained nearly 6 minutes of clock. Running back Diego Holt scored his first of two touchdowns when he scored from the 4 yard line. Wesley Payton’s point after was no good, and the Chiefs led 6-0.
After consecutive punts, Sylvania took the lead on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Jason Smith to Josh Scott. The extra point was good and the Rams took a 7-6 lead with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
Sylvania, coached by NSM alum Tyler Vann, extended its lead early in the second quarter when Smith found Zack Anderson behind the Chiefs defense for a 63-yard touchdown.
North Jackson answered with another Holt touchdown set up by 58 yard screen pass from quarterback Nick Je rnigan to Jonathan Linderman. The Chiefs’ two point conversion attempt failed.
Sylvania scored two plays later. A 40-yard run from Braiden Thomas set up a 30-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Roman McKeehan.
Holt carried the North Jackson offense on the ensuing drive. The junior had three carries for 68 yards, setting up Jernigan’s touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Holt converted the two-point try and North Jackson trailed 21-20 at the half.
“We hit a rough patch there in the middle of the first to the middle of the second quarter,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis. “We rebounded well from that and I was pleased to see it.”
Sylvania capitalized after recovering a North Jackson fumble midway through the third quarter. Aiden Parham scored a 20-yard touchdown run just two plays after recovering the fumble to put the Rams up 28-20.
North Jackson had a chance to tie at the end of quarter.
The Chiefs put together a 10-play, four-minute touchdown drive capped off by Jernigan’s 19-yard pass to Linderman. North Jackson was stopped just short of the end zone on its two point attempt, and trailed 28-26 after three quarters.
Both teams had its junior varsity players of the field for the fourth quarter.
Hollis was encouraged with what he saw from his team Friday night.
“I felt like we were physical,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve got a lot of things we need to fix but physicality was good. Overall, I’m very pleased with what I saw.”
Holt led North Jackson on the ground with 80 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns and Jernigan added 71 yards and a touchdown. Jernigan completed 7 of 10 passes for 122 yards and touchdown while Linderman caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
North Jackson kicks off regular season by hosting archival Scottsboro in the annual Battle of the Valley on Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.