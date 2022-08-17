Jernigan

North Jackson quarterback Nick Jernigan (4) gets away from Sylvania defender during the teams' jamboree Friday night.

 Special Photo | Brad Nevels

The North Jackson football had its first test of the 2022 season Friday night in Sylvania, falling 28-26 in its fall jamboree.

North Jackson opened the game with a 10 play scoring drive that drained nearly 6 minutes of clock. Running back Diego Holt scored his first of two touchdowns when he scored from the 4 yard line. Wesley Payton’s point after was no good, and the Chiefs led 6-0.

