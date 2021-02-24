As Scottsboro varsity boys basketball head coach Jason Bell drove to Scottsboro High School Wednesday morning to board the bus for Hanceville for the Wildcats’ Class 6A Northwest Regional championship game matchup with No. 6-ranked Clay-Chalkville.
The first song he heard as he turned on his automobile’s radio was a Jimmy Buffet song called ‘Come Monday.”
Come Monday, the Wildcats will play for a berth in the Class 6A state championship game.
Scottsboro used a strong defensive effort and some perfect free-throw shooting in the final minute to defeat Clay-Chalkville 48-41 in the Northwest Regional finals at Wallace State Community College’s Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville.
It's Scottsboro's first regional championship since the AHSAA instituted the regional format in 1994.
“What about our kids,” Bell said. “They don’t ever quit, they don’t ever get rattled. They make free throws when they’re supposed to. They don’t lose their confidence (and) their belief in themselves and each other never wavers. That’s the mark of a champion.”
Scottsboro (25-4) advanced to play Southeast Regional champion and No. 5-ranked Spanish Fort in the Class 6A State Final Four on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at UAB’s Bartow Arena.
It’s Scottsboro’s first state semifinal appearance since the 1966-67 season.
“It’s a blessing,” said Scottsboro senior point guard BJ Harris. “I just thank God we’ve had the opportunity to do this.”
Harris finished with 15 points, three assists and six rebounds for the Wildcats while Jordan Davis had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds to go with four assists. JaVaris Branford netted eight points and Tyson Sexton had eight points and eight rebounds while Blake Jones pitched in five points and Parker Bell totaled two points, three assists, six rebounds and two steals.
Scottsboro did not have its best shooting day (19 of 52 and 2 of 18 from the 3-point arc), but thanks to the Wildcats’ defensive effort, neither did Clay-Chalkville. The Wildcats held the Cougars to a 32% field-goal shooting percentage (17 of 53) and just 26% (6 of 23) from the 3-point arc. Donovan Shangase and Jayden Sweeney scored 12 points each for the Cougars while Isaiah Daniel, who scored 30 points in a regional semifinal win over Buckhorn, was held to only six.
“Defense is what did it,” Branford said.
Scottsboro bolted to an 8-0 lead before leading 8-7 after one quarter. The Wildcats then held leads for 22-15 at halftime and 38-33 after three quarters.
Clay-Chalkville inched closer throughout the fourth quarter before finally taking its first lead, 41-40, on Sweeney’s 3-pointer with 2:18 remaining. But the Cougars never scored again.
Sixteen seconds later, Harris hit a jumper from near the left elbow to put Scottsboro back in front for good. Parker Bell came up with a steal on Clay-Chalkville’s next possession, and the Cougars had to foul three times to finally put the Wildcats in the bonus.
After Harris sank two free throws to put Scottsboro up 44-41 with 38 seconds remaining, Clay-Chalkville missed a trey, and Parker Bell swished two more free throws for the Wildcats to make it a two-possession game. The Cougars missed two 3-pointers on their next possession, and JaVaris Branford then made two icing-on-the-cake foul shots to start the Scottsboro celebration with eight seconds remaining.
“We’ve been dreaming about this since seventh grade,” Davis said. “We just go fight and give it our all. We’ve overcame a lot of obstacles this year. We’ve been in overtime games, been down 10 with four minutes left, things like that, but we just fight. Good things happen for teams that fight.”
