Coming off its best season in 20 years, the Pisgah football team couldn’t wait to get back on the field.
The Eagles are one of the few teams that still hold spring practice, bypassing on the extra week of preseason practice teams that bypass spring drills get.
And after watching his team lose its spring scrimmage at Class 5A Guntersville 32-0 on May 11, Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt Pruitt is glad the Eagles stuck to their normal spring routine.
“We had a good spring. It didn’t show tonight. Guntersville is a really good football team. There’s a reason they’re always pretty good. We wanted to see where we were. We’ve still got lots of improvement to do. We’ll going to get on the film and watch it and coach off of it,” Pruitt said. “That’s why we like to have spring play a spring game — I’d rather find all this out right now and got three months to work on it than wait till August and have a week to work on it.”
Pisgah returns 16 starters from last season — eight each on offense and defense — so Pruitt said the Eagles aren’t sweating the jamboree outcome. But he said Pisgah players know they can’t just roll into the 2023 season expecting it to be like 2022.
We’ve got improvement on both sides to make, but we’ve got a lot of veteran guys, I’ll think we’ll get there,” said Pruitt, who is entering his sixth season as Pisgah’s head coach. “Because of last season’s success, they were eager to get out there this spring. . We had a good eight days of practice. We had a couple days that were better than others, but overall it was pretty good.”
Pisgah had 35 players participate in spring drills, and Pruitt said one of the primary focuses were replacing some losses offensive and defensive lines and at linebacker, losses that included Lindsay Wilson signee offensive lineman AJ Gant and all-state linebacker Caiden Hawkins, who had more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons.
“Got a lot of skill guys back, but we lost a lot of guys off the line of scrimmage,” Pruitt said. “We’ve got to cross train some guys to create some depth in different places. We’ve got to continue to do that through the summer and fall camp.”
As of the jamboree, Guntersville scored on three of its four offensive possessions and got a defensive score to build a 32-0 lead in varsity portion of the scrimmage. Guntersville quarterback Eli Morrison scored on a 63-yard run on the Wildcats’ first possession, and after Treyvon Avery returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown, Julyon Jones capped scoring drives of 11 and eight plays with touchdown runs of 9 and 1 yard.
“Defensively, we just couldn’t get them stopped,” Pruitt said. “We made them keep snapping it, but couldn’t create any negative plays to stop their drives. We were vanilla on defense, really just wanted to see us tackle and get off blocks.”
The Eagles had some moments on offense but were unable to keep anything consistently going.
Pisgah drove from its own 30-yard line to the Guntersville 19 on its third possession before turning it over on downs.
The drive was highlighted by carries of 8 and 9 yards by running back Legion McCrary, a rising junior who ran for 1,469 yards and 20 touchdowns last season and passes of 8 yards from rising senior quarterback Mason Holcomb, who threw for 2,137 yards and 24 touchdowns last fall, to Legion McCrary, of 19 yards to returning rising senior receiver Jakob Kirby (39 catches, 680 yards, eight touchdowns last season) and 5 yards to rising junior all-state receiver Luke Gilbert, who had 45 catches for 976 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. The drive ended with pass in the end zone just being out of the reach of Kirby.
In two quarters of action, Holcomb completed 6 of 12 passes for 91 yards, including a 35-yard to Gilbert in the second quarter. McCrary ran for 26 yards on seven carries. Grant Smith caught a 20-yard pass on Pisgah’s second possession.
“We’ve moved the ball when we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” Pruitt said. “We couldn’t punch it in there early when we had a good drive going.”
Pisgah, which went 11-3 last season, will begin official preseason practice Aug. 7 after conducting its summer workouts and 7-on-7/11-on-11 work. The Eagles play at Glencoe in a preseason jamboree on August 25 before hosting Lexington in the season opener Sept. 1.
