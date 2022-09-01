The Pisgah football team made a lot of happy memories during a region championship winning 2021 season.
But one of the memories the Eagles would just as soon forget happened in last season’s opener.
Pisgah rallied late to take the lead on Sand Rock, only to see the Wildcats and quarterback Ace Ashley drive down the field and score the winning touchdown in the closing seconds.
As No. 7-ranked Pisgah prepares for a rematch with Sand Rock — this time it’s a Class 2A Region 7 contest — head coach Luke Pruitt says the memory of last year’s last-second loss is an added bit of motivation for an already important game.
“We felt like we let that one get a way,” Pruitt said, “so yeah, that’s been brought up a few times.”
Pisgah will go for payback, and a winning start to region play, as it starts defense of its region championship with a trip to Sand Rock. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Sand Rock High School’s Russell Jacoway Stadium.
It’s the 19th meeting in a series Sand Rock leads 14-4. The Wildcats have won the last five meetings. The teams have played every season since 2012 except the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Pisgah is just 1-9 in games played at Sand Rock.
While Pisgah returned 16 starters from last year’s contest, Sand Rock has a much different looking lineup due to graduation, injury and a key transfer. Ashley suffered a knee injury in spring practice is likely out for the season, and 2021 leading rusher Jacob Cornejo transferred to Cherokee County. Sophomore Carson Chestnut has taken over at quarterback for Sand Rock and is 19-of-38 passing for 92 yards along with 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries through two games.
“Coach (Alan) Heath is a plug and play guy, so they’re running their same offense,” Pruitt said. “(Chesnut) is a young kid but he’s shown good decision making with the football. They’ve had some (personnel) losses (from last season) but they’re still kind of senior laden.
After losing 40-8 to Class 1A No. 2-ranked Spring Garden in its season opener Aug. 18, Sand Rock (1-1) rallied from a 12-point deficit to defeat 1A No. 8-ranked Cedar Bluff 29-12 last Friday.
Pisgah had a rally of its on in Week 1, erasing a three-touchdown deficit in the second half to edge Lexington 29-28.
Pruitt said the Eagles felt better about the comeback win “until we turned that film on and saw us shoot ourselves in the foot” throughout the contest. Still, the coach was pleased with his team “figuring out a way to win. We’ve got to clean it up though. We were negative three in turnovers. You’re not supposed to win. No doubt an ugly win, but it’s still a win. Definitely feel better going into this game (with Sand Rock) after that (win). But we’ve got a lot of mistakes to clean up and we’ve got to tackle better Friday night.”
