Host Appalachian opened up a big halftime lead and knocked off Woodville in the teams’ Class 1A Region 7 finale Friday night.
Appalachian (1-7, 1-5) built a 35-0 halftime lead on the way to the snapping a three-game losing skid to the Panthers.
Justin Archer ran for 71 yards and a touchdown on three carries for the Panthers while Sam Peek rushed for 66 yards on 16 carries and Ace Weaver ran for 49 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Peek also completed five passes for 13 yards, with Archer catching four passes for six yards and Nathan Gardner catching one for seven yards.
Steve Williams had five tackles, one for a loss and a quarterback sack, on defense for Woodville while Gardner had five tackles and caused a fumble. JD Williams recorded five tackles and Archer had four tackles, one for a loss and a quarterback sack, while Weaver had three tackles and Peek had two tackles and a fumble recovery. Shane Hughes, Bradley Little and Jayce Hucks had one tackle each.
Woodville (0-9, 0-6) closes its season out next Thursday, Oct. 28 on the road at county rival Section.
