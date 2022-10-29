Section and Skyline will be represented at the upcoming AHSAA Cross Country Championships.

Section eighth-graders Taylor Bell, Kaelyn Browning and Charlee Key and Skyline sophomore Katie Roach all qualified as individuals for the Class 1A-2A Girls State 5K race while Skyline seventh-grader Jacob Cloud qualified for the 1A-2A Boys state race during Thursday’s 1A-2A Section 3 meet at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.

