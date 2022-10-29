Section and Skyline will be represented at the upcoming AHSAA Cross Country Championships.
Section eighth-graders Taylor Bell, Kaelyn Browning and Charlee Key and Skyline sophomore Katie Roach all qualified as individuals for the Class 1A-2A Girls State 5K race while Skyline seventh-grader Jacob Cloud qualified for the 1A-2A Boys state race during Thursday’s 1A-2A Section 3 meet at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
It’s the second straight state meet appearance for Bell while Roach is making her second state meet appearance in the past three seasons. It’s the first state meet appearance for Browning, Kay and Cloud.
Bell led Section with a seventh-place finish in the Class 1A-2A Section 3 meet with an all-sectional time of 23:20.57 while Browning was 11th (23:58.78) and Kay 24th (25:28.76), helping Section post a fifth-place team finish. The Lions, who missed qualifying as a team by just nine points, got a 29th-place finish from JoAnna Newsom (25:59.83), a 31st-place finish from Litzy Martinez (26:06.23) and a 53rd-place finish from Ellie Reed (31:20.36).
On the boys side, Cloud earned his spot at state for the Vikings with a 17th-place finish in the Class 1A-2A Boys Section 3 5K race with a time of 19:04.19.
Section finished ninth in the Class 1A-2A Boys Section 3 team standings. Leo Chaparro placed 27th (19:48.75) while Cogan McCutchen was 53rd (22:06.71), Giovanny Vega 63rd (24:18.11), Brayden Bell 71st (26:21.79) and Piercen Saint 72nd (26:37.73).
Skyline’s Nathan Palmieri finished 65th (24:47.52) and Jack Pickett was 74th (27:57.11) while Woodville’s Riley White was 76th (35:49.82) and NSM’s Brandon Bearden was 77th (37:12.98).
Meanwhile, North Jackson’s Jay Yates ran in the Class 4A Section 4 meet at Cold Spring High School in Bremen on Thursday.
Yates, a senior, finished 77th with a time of 26:31.52.
