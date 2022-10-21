sims

Wil Sims and North Jackson close out Class 4A Region 8 play with a Homecoming matchup Friday against DAR.

 Sentinel Photo | Brad Nevels

The North Jackson football team will try to close out region play with a Homecoming win.

The Chiefs welcome DAR to R.D. Hicks Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 4A Region 8 finale for both teams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.