The North Jackson football team will try to close out region play with a Homecoming win.
The Chiefs welcome DAR to R.D. Hicks Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 4A Region 8 finale for both teams.
It’s the 17th all-time meeting between the teams in a series North Jackson leads 15-1. The Chiefs won last year’s meeting 53-6 and have won eight straight against the Patriots overall. DAR’s lone win in the series came during the 2013 season.
This is the latest in the season that North Jackson and DAR have ever played. Prior to this season, the teams, who have played every year since 2006, had never played later than Week 4.
In another scheduling quirk, Friday’s meeting is the the third straight game in which the teams have played in Stevenson. North Jackson hosted the 2019 game after visiting DAR in 2018.
The Chiefs were scheduled to host DAR again in 2020, the first year of a two-year AHSAA reclassification period, but DAR had to forfeit for COVID-19 reasons. The AHSAA then ruled that teams that forfeited road games must travel to play that team the following year. And in the last AHSAA reclassification, North Jackson drew hosting duties again when it came to its matchup with DAR.
Both teams will try to end region play on a positive note.
North Jackson (1-7, 1-5) suffered a hard-fought 22-14 loss at Madison County last week. The Chiefs won the turnover battle and out-gained the Tigers, but red zone penalties proved costly.
“I thought we played well in all three phases,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis. “We just got some mistakes we’ve got to eliminate. We’ve got to be disciplined in everything we do.”
Despite the tough luck, Hollis said the Chiefs players continue “to do the right things” as they “all work together to find solutions. They’re come to work every week. Our goal is to go 1-0 every day. We work on the small details so when the little details are right the big things are.”
Meanwhile, DAR (1-8, 0-6) enters the matchup looking to avoid a winless region showing this season. The Patriots, who are playing their season finale Friday night, suffered a 21-13 loss to St. John Paul II a week ago and have lost three straight games since a 34-24 win over Class 3A Clements in Week 5. DAR is averaging 10.6 points per game while allowing 36.4.
“They’re multiple on offense, and like to get the quarterback on the move and throw or run, let him be an athlete,” Hollis said. “We’ve been playing better defense here in the second half (of the season). We’re got make sure we continue to the little things that have led to that (improvement).”
