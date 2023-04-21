Jarrett Hill

Jarrett Hill shot a 4-over par 40 to help NSM defeat out-of-state rival Dade County (Georgia) on Tuesday.

The North Sand Mountain varsity boys golf team posted a victory over its state-line rival Tuesday afternoon.

NSM posted a 16-stroke victory over Dade County (Georgia) during a nine-hole match at the Trenton Golf Club in Trenton, Georgia.

