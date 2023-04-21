The North Sand Mountain varsity boys golf team posted a victory over its state-line rival Tuesday afternoon.
NSM posted a 16-stroke victory over Dade County (Georgia) during a nine-hole match at the Trenton Golf Club in Trenton, Georgia.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The North Sand Mountain varsity boys golf team posted a victory over its state-line rival Tuesday afternoon.
NSM posted a 16-stroke victory over Dade County (Georgia) during a nine-hole match at the Trenton Golf Club in Trenton, Georgia.
Jarrett Hill and Blake Maples both carded a 4-over par 40 to lead the way for the Bison, who got a 46 from Kade Davis and a 49 from both Duncan Wilks and Jack Johnson.
Mason Weathers and Kooper Knight both recorded a 6-over par 42 for Dade County while Heath Walters turned in a 51, Avery Flatt shot a 56 and Lucas Weathers shot a 66 for the Wolverines.
Playing as an individual, Walt Beach for Chattooga (Georgia) shot a 9-over par 45.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.