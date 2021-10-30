The Pisgah boys cross country team will once again chase a state cross country championship.
The Eagles qualified for next weekend’s AHSAA Cross Country Championships thanks to a runner-up finish in the Class 1A-2A Boys Section 4 Race at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Thursday.
The top-four teams and the top-six runners not on the roster of a top-four finishing team during the 5K races earned the right to compete at the state meet.
Pisgah closed with a team score of 53 points, bested only by sectional champion Sand Rock’s winning low score of 41. Lindsay Lane (76) finished third and Athens Bible (82) was fourth to earn the sectional’s other two team state qualifying berths. Tanner (111) and Section (174) finished fifth and sixth respectively.
“I am super proud of my boys. They have been battling through some late-season injuries but have continued to work their tails off,” said Pisgah coach Gus Hembree. “We had a plan for sectionals and they executed as well as we have all year.”
Sophomore Tristan Little was Pisgah’s top individual finisher, placing third with a time of 18:17.86. Junior Mason Overdear followed in fifth place (18:18.95) for the Eagles while sophomore Bob Johnson was 11th (19:34.42), eighth-grader Emanuel Elizondo 19th (20:44.01), eighth-grader Koen Smith 26th (21:11.44), junior Brodie Ferguson 28th (21:21.77), senior Bryant Overdear 29th (21:28.40), junior Jake Smith 30th (21:33.54) and sophomore Ethan Smith 41st (22:42.38).
The Class 1A-2A Boys State Championship Race during the 2021 AHSAA Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton is Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m.
NSM — North Sand Mountain senior Lane Gamble will close his senior season by competing for a state title after qualifying as an individual during Thursday’s Class 1A-2A Boys Section 4 Race.
Gamble finished second overall with a personal-record time of 18:15.09.
“Lane had an awesome performance. (Windy and cold) weather was a challenge, but he pushed through. Lane is great at pacing and saving his speed for that last stretch and that is what gave him the strength to have such a great time and finish,” said NSM coach Colby Palmer, calling Gamble’s qualifying for state “a huge accomplishment for NSM cross country as well as Lane as an individual. He has worked his entire career for this moment and he really is the heart of NSM cross country.”
Section — The Lions finished sixth in the Class 1A-2A Boys Section 4 team standings with a score of 174, missing qualifying for state as a team by two places.
Cogan McCutchen led the Lions with a 40th-place finish (22:41.09) while Diego Miguel was 43rd (22:54.18), Alex Miguel 45th (23:01.65), Giovanny Vega 55th (26:17.33), Brayden Bell 57th (27:19.77) and Piercen Saint 61st (28:58.68).
Skyline — Sophomore Trever Saint will represent the Skyline cross country program at next week’s state meet after being the sixth individual qualifier in the Thursday’s Class 1A-2A Boys Section 4 Race.
Saint finished 27th overall with a time of 21:19.87. It’s his first state meet appearance.
Meanwhile, Nathan Palmieri finished 42nd (22:43.04) for Skyline while fellow eighth-grader Jack Pickett was 58th (27:53.09).
Woodville — Panthers’ freshman Cedric Guerin finished just two spots away from the final individual state qualifying berth during the Class 1A-2A Boys Section 4 Race on Thursday.
Guerin finished 32nd in the race with a personal-record time of 21:41.55.
Also for Woodville, sophomore Kade Hermes finished 54th with a time of 25:53.52 while seventh-grader Riley White was 62nd with a PR of 33:11.64.
North Jackson — At White Plains, North Jackson’s Jay Yates closed his season with a 52nd-place finish in the Class 4A Boys Section 2 race at the White Plains Sports Complex on Thursday.
Yates ran the 5K in a time of 24:35.89. He finished seven spots away from securing one of the sectional’s individual state qualifier spots.
