Scottsboro fishing coach Cully Nelson said the fishing conditions were not ideal for the Alabama B.A.S.S. High School Nation’s Tide Regional fall tournament on Wheeler Lake.
But that didn’t prevent Scottsboro Basscats anglers from turning in solid performances.
Scottsboro had three anglers post top-21 finishes, led by Kolby Clark and Landon Grider’s fifth-place finish, during the tournament on Saturday in Decatur.
“Very tough tournament, but strong finishes for our guys,” Nelson said. “I would say most of our guys feel like it is a solid start to the season on a tough fishery. We also had good finishes in the junior division. I can't thank our boat captains enough for the time and energy they put into helping our guys be successful.”
Clark and Grider turned in five fish weighing 12.33 pounds. Grider caught a 5.06-pound smallmouth bass to earn Big Fish honors for the tournament, putting him atop the Tide Division’s 2020-21 Big Bass of the Year standings.
Connor McLaughlin and Barclay Butler teamed up for a 14th-place finish for Scottsboro with five fish weighing 9.75 pounds while Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon were 21st with four fish weighing 9.17 pounds. Grant West and Cameron Thompson finished 47th (four fish-9.17 pounds) while Reed Potter and Holland Griggs were 83rd (two fish-3.25 pounds), Thomas Stewart and Ethan Roberts 95th (one fish-2.87 pounds) and Luke Dixson and Eli Sparks (one fish-1.06 pounds).”
The BassCats, who won the 2019-20 Alabama B.A.S.S. High School six-man state title back in August, won’t resume its 2020-21 season until the spring.
“We are looking at an almost four-month break, but most of (the time) will be gathering info and starting to pre-fish the lakes of our upcoming tournaments,” Nelson said. “Overall great weekend and looking forward to an amazing spring.”
