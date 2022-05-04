The North Jackson girls and boys track and field teams saw their 2022 season come to a close last weekend at the Class 4A Section 4 Tournament.
The meet was held at James Clemens High School in Madison, and the top-five finishers in each sectional event that met state-qualifying standards advanced to the state meet, while four state wildcards for the next best four times/marks statewide qualified for state.
Queen Houston finished 10th in the 100-meter dash (14.20 seconds) and 20th in the long jump (12 feet) for North Jackson while Laurel Mantooth was 20th in the discus (58-8) and 21st in the long jump (11-5).
On the boys side, EJ Wilson had North Jackson's top finish with an 11-place effort in the 100 (11.71). Peyton King finished 12th in the discus (103-1) and 24th in the shot put (34-1) while Gannon Jernigan was 13th in the shot put (36-8.5), Kayden Alexander 15th in the 100-meter hurdles (21.46), Trae White 26th in the javelin (95-10), Jay Yates 27th in both the 800-meter run (2:27.73) and the 1600 (5:54.62), Levi Hughes 31st in the shot put (32-0.5), Luke Turner 31st in the 100 (12.92), 33rd in the long jump (14-9.5) and 35th in the 200 (28.34), Wesley Peyton 34th in the 100 (13.31), Jackson Davis 34th in the long jump (14-9) and Kane Moore 39th in the discus (68-2).
