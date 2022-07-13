The Northeast Alabama Football Officials Association kicks off its new season with a meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Guntersville Public Library. The association’s second meeting will be Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Bud Moore, who enters his 26th season as a high school football official, serves as Northeast Alabama’s executive secretary or booking agent.
“We need new members, but everybody is looking for officials,” Moore said. “I read in Referee Magazine that nine states have mandated moving games to Thursday due to a shortage of officials. Tennessee is the closest state to us.”
Besides Moore, the association’s officers for the 2022 season are:
› Andy Robertson, president
› Crash Cannon, vice president
› Marlon McElrath, secretary
› John Banholzer, board member
› Ronald Anderson, board member
› Jarvis Hudgins, board member
Frank Sport and Ronald Anderson are the most experienced officials in the association, with Anderson calling games since the 1970s.
Northeast Alabama has contracts with schools in Blount, Marshall, Jackson, Cherokee, DeKalb and Madison counties. The group works junior high/middle school games on Mondays and Tuesdays. Moore said junior varsity contests are usually on Mondays and Tuesdays as well.
“We’ve never had so many schools calling us and wanting us to officiate their games, but we can’t take them,” Moore said. “If a guy is in his 20s and 30s and he likes sports … well, golfing, fishing and hunting don’t pay anything. This pays and it pays your expenses, like for your uniform. In officiating, you also work as a group or a team.
“All our schools are relatively close by. We’ve got schools all around you. If you tell me you live in Grant, we have schools close by. If you tell me you live in Fort Payne, we have schools close by. If you tell me you live in Boaz, we have schools close by.
“If you’re interested in officiating with us, I just encourage you to come to the meetings with a good heart and an open mind. We’re not going to teach you to fail … we’re going to teach you how to be successful.”
The association has officials from Susan Moore, Arab, Fort Payne, Scottsboro, Albertville, Henagar, Rainsville, Guntersville and Boaz. Call Moore at 256-582-4685 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.