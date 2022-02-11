Make it five in a row for the Skyline varsity girls basketball program.
The top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Vikings cruised to their fifth straight area title thanks to a dominant 78-30 victory over third-seeded Valley Head in the Class 1A Area 13 Tournament championship game Thursday night at Skyline High School.
It was also the defending state champion’s 30th straight win against fellow 1A teams.
Skyline (24-8) will next host Lindsay Lane in a Northeast Sub-regional matchup on Monday at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to play Feb. 19 in the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Against Valley Head, the Vikings built a 20-10 lead after one quarter before extending their advantage to 42-18 at halftime and 68-25 after three quarters.
The area tournament championship was the seventh for Skyline during head coach Ronnie McCarver’s 10-year tenure.
All eight Skyline players scored at least six points, with four scoring in double figures.
Lexie Stucky scored a game-high 14 points, Kaina King netted 13 and Blakely Stucky and Audra Bellomy had 11 each for Skyline, which also got nine from Gracie Rowell, eight from Kenzie Manning and six each from Brinlee Potts and Jaslynn Wilkinson.
Asnley Blalock scored nine points while Jenna McKenzie added eight and Sophia Blair had seven for Valley Head (11-12), which plays at Decatur Heritage in Monday’s sub-regional round.
