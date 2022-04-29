Scottsboro track and field athletes closed out their regular season by posting some strong finishes during the Big Cat Invitational at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville on April 22-23.
In the varsity boys division, Scottsboro’s Reese Bell and Maddox Hamm posted wins in the 800-meter run and pole vault respectively — Hamm has won the pole vault in every meet he’s competed in this season — while Scottsboro athletes turned in eight top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro had nine top-five finishes and 18 top-10 finishes in the varsity girls division.
Here are the results for Scottsboro in the varsity division events:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
10. Lauren Paradise (13.81)
400-meter dash
15. Lela Moser (1:05.53)
26. Cambree Bradford (1:08.10)
800-meter run
5. Smith Bradford (2:26.38)
9. Mia Martin (2:29.96)
13. Emma Bradford (2:37.25)
1600-meter run
8. Ally Campbell (5:47.83)
10. Maddie Gossett (5:53.01)
4x100-meter relay
5. Scottsboro (51.95)
4x400-meter relay
3. Scottsboro (4:37.21)
4x800-meter relay
2. Scottsboro (10:04.19)
Long Jump
3. Caroline Sanders (16-0.50)
4. Lauren Paradise (15-11)
7. Ella Claire Hodges (15-1.50)
High Jump
9. Caroline Sanders (4-8)
Triple Jump
3. Caroline Sanders (33-11)
6. Lauren Paradise (31-6.50)
Shot Put
4. Jadaya Edmondson (32-11)
9. Amy Roberts (29-4)
15. Emily Fortson (27-8)
Discus
10. Amy Roberts (82-4)
Javelin
7. Collins Bradford (95-6)
21. Amy Roberts (61-1)
BOYS
100-meter dash
33. Tyland Moser (12.46)
38. Blake Jones (12.76)
200-meter dash
35. Blake Jones (26.05)
400-meter dash
10. Ridge Wells (52.31)
25. Gabe Jackson (55.44)
29. Cameron Estes (55.79)
800-meter run
1. Reese Bell (1:57.69)
4. Evan Hill (2:01.68)
1600-meter run
2. Zach Avenel (4:26.23)
3. Stephen Jones (4:28.28)
4. Evan Hill (4:28.33)
3200-meter run
14. Hamilton Richardson (10:36.92)
300-meter hurdles
26. Grant West (49.20)
4x400-meter relay
6. Scottsboro (3:39.29)
High Jump
4. Jameson Gray (5-10)
5. Devon Walker (J5-10)
Long Jump
13. Blake Jones (18-7)
16. Cordell Worthy (18-4)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (17-0)
Shot Put
20. Hudson Tubbs (38-5)
Discus
11. Hudson Tubbs (113-4)
12. Brady Shaw Killen (111-4)
Javelin
18. Jake Vance (113-11)
33. Drake Talley (83-8)
