When Chloe Chisenall resumed playing softball her freshman year at North Jackson after a three-year break from the sport, she decided she was going to do everything she could to be the best player she could be.
Another of Chisenall’s goals was to play the sport collegiately after her high school career ended.
The North Jackson senior outfielder recently finalized her plans to do just that, signing with Snead State Community College in Boaz, a school that first offered her a scholarship prior to her junior season.
“I went to a lot of camps there and knew some of the girls and just liked everything about (the program),” said Chisenall, who was a member of North Jackson’s 2018 and 2019 state tournament teams.
Chisenall batted .292 (7-for-24) with one double, one home run, four RBIs, eight runs scored with a .320 on-base percentage in 11 games during the COVID-19 pandemic shortened 2020 season.
North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson said Chisenall’s work at the plate and her speed in the field and on the base paths have made played an important role in the Chiefs’ success the past three seasons.
“Chloe is a hard-working kid,” Thompson said. “She’s self-driven and got a great work ethic. She’s just an all-around good person and player. She’ll do whatever the coach asks of her, whatever the best for the team is, that’s her mindset.”
Chisenall said Snead State recruited her primarily to play outfield, although she can also play first and third base.
“I feel like (playing collegiately) will be a challenge but a lot of fun,” said Chisenall, who is considering pursuing a degree in Psychology.
She is also looking forward to her senior season at North Jackson as she looks to help the Chiefs continue their reign as area champion and make a run at both county and state championships.
“Losing last year (because of the pandemic) really has just made us work even harder and make us appreciate (softball) more,” Chisenall said. “We’re ready to go.”
