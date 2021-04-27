Jamison Rowell enjoyed a perfect sectional and teammate Aaron Peacock qualified for state in three events to lead a strong Skyline effort during the Class 1A Boys Section 4 Track and Field Meet.
Rowell won all four his events while Peacock had two wins and a three top-three finishes during the meet, which was Friday and Saturday at Fort Payne High School.
Skyline finished third in the Class 1A Boys Section 3 team standings with 90 points. Lindsay Lane (151) claimed the sectional title while Cedar Bluff (129) was second. Woodville (3) finished 10th.
The top-five finishers at each sectional that met minimum standards times and marks qualified for the state meet, which is this Friday and Saturday at Cullman High School. There were also four wildcard spots selected per classification for each event. In relay races, the top-three teams all advanced to state with four wildcards then chosen.
Rowell was named the Class 1A Boys Section 4 Outstanding Performer.
The Montevallo signee won the 400-meter dash (54.43 seconds), the 300-meter hurdles (45.08), the long jump (20 feet, 5.5 inches) and the triple jump (39-1.5).
Peacock won sectional titles in the discus (110-0.75) and the shot put (36-9.5) while finishing third and also qualifying for state in the javelin (122-5).
Karson Treece (58.58) and Colby Hambrick (59.86)
both qualified for state in the 400-meter dash thanks to third and fifth-place finishes respectively.
They also teamed with Emir Becer and Logan Lewis to post a state-qualifying second-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay.
BOYS
* — State Qualifier
100-meter dash
8. Logan Lewis, Skyline (13.34)
9. Kade Hermes, Woodville (14.02)
10. Caleb Rowell, Skyline (14.36)
11. Emir Becerra, Skyline (14.69)
200-meter dash
7. Karson Treece, Skyline (26.55)
9. Logan Lewis, Skyline (27.12)
11. Kade Hermes, Woodville (28.94)
13. Caleb Rowell, Skyline (30.16)
400-meter dash
1. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (54.43)*
3. Karson Treece, Skyline (58.58)*
5. Colby Hambrick, Skyline (59.86)*
800-meter run
6. Colby Hambrick, Skyline (2:25.13)
300-meter hurdles
1. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (45.08)*
4x400-meter relay
2. Skyline - Logan Lewis, Emir Becerra, Colby Hambrick, and Karson Treece (4:14.06)*
Long Jump
1. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (20-5.5)*
6. Kade Hermes (14-05.5)
Triple Jump
1. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (39-1.5)*
Discus
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (110-0.75)*
Javelin
3. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (122-5)*
Shot Put
1. Aaron Peacock, Section (36-9.5)*
