No. 4-ranked North Jackson breezed to an important area win.
The defending state champion hit four home runs and overcame a few wind-caused defensive issues to power past No. 9 Madison County for a mercy-rule shortened five-inning 13-3 Class 4A Area 14 win at Madison County High School in Gurley Wednesday afternoon.
The teams dealt with strong winds throughout the game with sustained winds of approximately 20-30 MPH and several gusts over 40 MPH, according to a local weather app.
Madison County also had to deal with a North Jackson lineup that produced 15 hits and three walks against three different Tigers pitchers. Madison County had no answers for sophomore Trinity Seale, who hit three home runs — two two-run homers and a solo shot — for her first career three-homer game.
“I’ve never done that (at any level),” Seale said. “(The third at-bat) I was just trying to get a base hit. It’s amazing, really exciting.”
North Jackson coach Kevin Thompson said the coaching staff had been telling Seale that her time to make a big impact was coming.
“She’s a hard-working young lady,” Thompson said of Seale. “We knew her time was coming. She took advantage of her opportunity.”
North Jackson (13-7, 2-0) scored in every inning while turning out their third-highest run total of the season.
“That’s a big win,” Thompson said. “We hadn’t played any area games on the road this year and it’s big to win on the road in the area. We knew Madison County had a real good team. I liked how the girls approached this game. (The wind) was tough, but they fought through it. They never gave in to it. They never give in to stuff like that. Whatever the situation is, they rise to the occasion.”
Ja’Khia Hutchins, who had six stolen bases for the Chiefs, walked to lead off the game and stole second and third base before scoring on Sarah Garner’s RBI groundout.
After Madison County tied the game at 1-all in the bottom of the first, the first of Seale’s trio of homers put North Jackson back in front 3-1 in the second and Destry Lambert followed with a solo homer in the third for a 4-1 Chiefs’ advantage. Madison County pulled within 4-2 on Sydney Gurley’s solo home run in the bottom of the third, but North Jackson followed with a four-run fourth highlighted by Seale’s second two-run homer and Lambert’s two-run single. The Chiefs then tacked on five more runs in the fifth on Seale’s third home run, Peyton Hill’s two-run double and Bailey Abernathy’s two-run single.
Six Chiefs finished with at least two hits. Along with Seale’s three home runs, Hutchins, Hill, Lambert, Abernathy and Haven Steeley had two hits each while Garner and Haynes had one apiece.
Madison County (10-8-2, 1-1) threatened to extend the game past the fifth inning, but Lambert stranded a Madison County runner at third base by ending the game with a strikeout.
Lambert pitched a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks while recording three strikeouts.
Lambert said pitching and playing in such windy conditions was challenging.
“One (pop-up) I was just yelling ‘get around the ball, get around the ball,’” Lambert said with a laugh. “The wind, it about knocked you over out there. It was (challenging), but we all preserved through it.”
