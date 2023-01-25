Ronnie McCarver needed only one word to describe the Skyline varsity girls basketball program’s first Jackson County Tournament championship.
“Finally,” he said.
Playing in the county finals for the 10th time in the past 11 years, the top-seeded and Class No. 2-ranked Vikings finally claimed that coveted county championship with a dominant 71-49 victory Saturday night at Skyline High School against a Pisgah program that had defeated the Vikings in the county finals the previous seven seasons.
“Nine second-place finishes and have been so close so many times,” said McCarver, Skyline’s head coach since the 2012-13 season. “We’re glad to finally get one.”
In all, Skyline (20-4) has been the county runner-up nine times in the past 11 seasons. Bringing the basketball-loving school and community its first varsity girls county championship is something seniors Kenzie Manning Lexie Stucky counted among their favorite moments in their Skyline careers.
“Our community has been so supportive of us, so it means a lot to us to win a county championship for the first time for our community,” Manning said. “As long as I’ve been on varsity this has been a goal of ours. That was an awesome game to play in and experience the win.”
Said Stucky, “It was cool that it was here (at Skyline). It means a lot to our community. They’re always behind us and supporting us so it was cool to do this for them. It was a hard loss every year, but all of that makes this that much better to finally win.”
Skyline junior Blakely Stucky was the tournament MVP after scoring a game-high 34 points and recording nine steals and five rebounds. Kaina King totaled 19 points, five rebounds and three assists and Lexie Stucky had seven points and 11 rebounds while collecting all-tournament honors for Skyline, which also got three points, four assists and three rebounds from Manning, three points and four assists from Brinlee Potts, three points and two assists from Jaslynn Wilkinson and two points from Audra Bellomy.
Kallie Tinker sank five 3-pointers and closed with a team-high 15 points for second-seeded and Class 2A No. 8-ranked Pisgah (12-6) which also got 10 points from Paisley Patalas, eight from Ashton Childress and five each from Campbell Barron and Madeline Flammia and three each from Piper Anderson and Jaley Keller.
Skyline’s ball-hawking defense was on max level in the finals. The Vikings held Pisgah to its fourth-lowest point total of the season while forcing 20 turnovers and preventing the Eagles from getting into “any rhythm” offensively.
“Most of it was in the half-court. We’ve got an offensive deficiency there right now. Weren’t in any position to run anything offensively because we were so out of sorts,” said Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison, whose program had its record Jackson County Tournament championship streak snapped at eight. “(Skyline was) switching (defensively), keeping us at the top of the key in a crowd. We never got below the foul-line extended to be able to run anything.”
Manning credited the Vikings’ defensive effort for the outcome. “We knew had to really lock up on them because they’re good shooters, they can drive and really had to block out and not let them get second shots.”
Added McCarver, “These girls have guarded like that all year. They take pride in that.”
Skyline took charge early, pushing its lead to as large as 11 in the opening quarter before holding a 19-9 lead after one quarter and 34-24 at halftime. Pisgah cut the Skyline lead to 36-30 thanks to Flammia’s three-point play with 5:59 left in the third quarter, but Skyline got hot from the 3-point arc, making 6 of 9 treys over the final 5:43 — one each from Potts and Wilkinson and two each from Blakely Stucky and King, who made the last one in the closing seconds of the quarter — to regain momentum and push its lead to 54-37 entering the fourth quarter. Skyline, which made 10 3-pointers in all, led by as many as 22 points in the final frame.
McCarver became the fourth head coach to win both varsity boys (nine combined at Section and Skyline) and varsity girls (one at Skyline) Jackson County Tournament championships. The other coaches to do so are Butch Cassidy at Pisgah, Ken Storey at Bridgeport and Tracy Vest at NSM. McCarver’s 10 county championships are the second most in tournament history behind Ellison (16).
McCarver was happy for his current players to get to experience winning a county championship.
“This is something they’ve been waiting a long time on,” he said. “This is big.”
