Pisgah's Fox Tinker clings to the jersey as Fyffe's Logan Anderson (24) tries to push him away during the teams' game Oct. 14 at Pisgah.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

After the Pisgah football team fell in the de facto Class 2A Region 7 championship game to Fyffe back in Week 8, the Eagles’ goal from the second the scoreboard clock hit all zeros became clear.

“The goal was to play them again,” said Pisgah coach Luke Pruitt. “We knew (Fyffe) was going to be there (in the state semifinals), and we told (our players) in the locker room that we’ve seen the standard, seen the team to beat in the North, and if we do what we’re supposed to, we’ll get another shot at them.”

