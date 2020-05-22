Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Gretchen Prince
Gretchen Prince, now Gretchen Prince Wilbanks, was a five-year starter for the Paint Rock Valley girls basketball team from 1988-93. The two-time all-state selection averaged 37 points per game her senior season and was named Class 1A Player of the Year. She finished her career with 3,820 career points, which is seventh all-time in AHSAA history. She played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game and in the World Scholar Athlete Games in Rhode Island. She played her first two seasons collegiately at Northwest Shoals Community College and then transferred to West Alabama, where she was chosen All-Gulf South Conference twice and was the 1997 GSC Player of the Year. After college, she was invited to try out for the WNBA and received a contract offer but declined.
Numbers
2
Number of sets of siblings in the Jackson County Hall of Fame. They are brothers Vincent (2014 inductee) and Tyrone Robinson (2015) of Bridgeport and brothers Billy (2018) and Wallace Tinker (2014) of Pisgah.
1,439
Rushing yards for Scottsboro alum Vince Hall at Middle Tennessee State in 1984. It was a single-season school record at the time.
Dates
4.1.1985
The Scottsboro varsity boys golf team, coached by Mike Benson, improved to 6-0 on the season by edging Plainview 165-166 for the top spot in a quad-match at Goose Pond Colony. Bruce Starling shot a 3-over par 39 to earn medalist honors while Chris Croft and Brad Vines both shot 4-over 40. Brian Hastings shot a 46 and Doug Shortt shot a 48.
2.21.2007
The Section girls basketball team secured a berth in the Class 2A State Final Four with a 61-37 win over Sand Rock in the Northeast Regional championship game. Section led 26-20 at halftime before using a 7-0 run to start the second half to take control. Coach Danielle Maples’ Lions led 45-32 after three quarters before outscoring Sand Rock 16-5 in the fourth quarter. Regional MVP Jamie Key had 13 points and six rebounds for Section while Meagan Stout netted 13 points and Emily Dutton had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
