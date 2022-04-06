Two Top-10 teams played a marathon extra-inning game with postseason type intensity Monday night.
It was just what to expect from two teams with state-championship aspirations.
Briley Worley’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah to a 17-16 win over visiting 1A No. 3 Skyline in an epic matchup between last season’s Class 1A and 2A state runners-up.
The teams combined for 33 runs, 37 hits, 24 walks, 35 runners left on base and a total of 129 plate appearances. The game lasted just shy of four hours.
The game also featured comebacks by both sides. Skyline erased an early six-run deficit while Pisgah scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings before rallying from three- and two-run deficits in extra innings, scoring three runs in the 10th to overcome a two-run deficit to win in walk-off fashion.
It was Worley’s first career walk-off hit.
“I was praying (in the batter’s box),” said Worley, who went 5-for-6 with three singles, a double, a triple and five RBIs while also drawing two walks. “I’m thankful the good Lord helped me. I wanted to do that for my team.”
The game was all Pisgah (10-5) early on, as the Eagles used a five-run second inning highlighted by Worley’s three-run double to build a 6-0 lead.
Skyline (6-6) answered with two runs in the third on an RBI double by Jayla Ross and an RBI single by Brinlee Potts, and the teams traded runs in the fourth — Audra Bellomy had an RBI infield single for the Vikings while Worley had an RBI single for Pisgah — before Skyline got within 7-4 thanks to an error by the Eagles.
Skyline then put together a big inning of its own, scoring six runs in the sixth to take a 10-7 lead thanks to a Pisgah error before getting RBI singles from Bellomy and Olivia Treece, a two-run single from Sage Lewis and an RBI single from Gracie Rowell.
Pisgah cut Skyline’s lead to 10-9 in bottom of the sixth — Madeline Flammia scored after Skyline attempted to pick her off third base while Worley scored on Claudia Barron’s RBI single — but the Vikings upped their lead to 11-9 in the top of the seventh on Potts’ RBI double. Pisgah scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh on Karlee Holcomb’s two-run double, but the Eagles left the bases loaded, sending the game to extra innings.
Neither team scored in the eighth — Pisgah left the bases loaded again in their half-inning — before Skyline took a 14-11 lead in the ninth on Blakely Stucky’s three-run double. Pisgah however tied the game again, scoring a run on a Skyline throwing error, on Laney Liles’ RBI groundout and Flammia’s RBI double before leaving the bases loaded again.
Skyline, which was going for its first ever win over Pisgah in fast-pitch softball, regained the lead in the top of the 10th when Bellomy singled and ultimately scored when Ross reached on an Eagles error. Ross scored four batters later when Stucky blooped an RBI single over a drawn-in infield, but the Vikings couldn’t push across another run while leaving the bases loaded.
Trailing 16-14 entering the bottom of the 10th, Pisgah got singles from Campbell Barron, Claudia Barron and Julianne Davis to loaded the bases. After Wheeler was hit by a pitch to force in a run, Claudia Barron scored the tying run on Flammia’s fielder’s choice. Worley then roped a single up the middle to plate Wheeler with the winning run.
“We let too many opportunities get away, but what I like about it is our kids showed some fight,” said Pisgah head coach Billy Duncan. “We were down big two different times (in extra innings). The bottom of the lineup got on both times, came through with some big hits. Skyline battled. We just kept fighting and found a way to win at the end.”
Along with Worley’s five-hit day, Claudia Barron went 4-for-7 with two runs scored for Pisgah while Wheeler had two hits, two walks and scored five runs, Flammia had two hits, two walks and three runs scored and Campbell Barron had two hits, two walks and two runs scored. Holcomb had one hit, a walk and was hit by a pitch while totaling three RBIs for the Eagles while Davis had one hit and two walks and was a hit by pitch, Mara Anderson had a hit and a walk and Liles had two walks and an RBI.
For Skyline, Ella Dean went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a single, two walks and two runs scored and Bellomy was 3-for-7 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Potts was 3-for-5 with two singles, a double, two walks and two RBIs. Also for the Vikings, Stucky was 2-for-7 with four RBIs, Olivia Treece was 2-for-5 with a double, a single, two walks and an RBI, Lewis was 2-for-7 with two RBIs, Dacey Allen was 2-for-6 with two singles and two walks, Ross was 1-for-6 with an RBI double and a walk and Rowell was 1-for-6 with an RBI single and a walk.
Skyline head coach Slade Bellomy was disappointed by the outcome but was thrilled with what the performance “says about our girls. If we play this ball from here on out, we’ll be in the state championship (hunt). It takes games like this against tough opponents. We made plays, they made plays, they just came out on top. I couldn’t be any prouder of their effort.
There was several times they could’ve laid down when (Pisgah) had bases loaded, but we preserved, kept fighting back, and pushed it that far. It stings to lose, but when you push a program like Pisgah that many innings, you feel good about where you’re at.”
Worley thinks the game will benefit Pisgah down the road as well.
“That was exciting, a little stressful, but I’m so proud of every one of my teammates,” Worley said. “It’ll be one I remember forever because we worked so hard for it and we never gave up.”
