Randolph handed North Jackson its third straight loss to start the season Friday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson. The Chiefs struggled to sustain drives, while its Class 4A Region 8 foe won the time of possession battle and controlled the game with extended possessions.
North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis praised Randolph for its scheme to stop the Chiefs offense.
“They had a good plan defensively,” said Hollis. “We have to get first downs. We didn’t do a good job tonight getting first downs consistently.”
The Chiefs offense totaled five first downs Friday night, one of them coming on a penalty.
There were six total turnovers in a sloppy first quarter. North Jackson’s Payton Miller recovered a Randolph fumble on the first possession of the game. Randolph (2-2, 2-0) got the ball back on the 10-yard-line after punter Zack Henninger was tackled for a loss when the snap went over his head. The Chiefs defense made a stop on fourth and goal, but two plays later threw an interception. Diego Holt stopped a second Randolph scoring threat when he picked off William Mitchell’s pass in the end zone. North Jackson went three and out but got the ball back at the end of the quarter when Kane Moore fell on another Randolph fumble.
North Jackson (0-3, 0-2) capitalized on the turnover. Holt’s 10-yard touchdown was set up by Gary Little’s 40-yard run two plays prior. Holt was stopped short on the two point try, giving North Jackson its only points of the night early in the second quarter. Randolph wasted no time answering. On the second play of the following possession, Mitchell connected with Graham Batey on a 69-yard touchdown pass. JJ Chung knocked through the extra point, giving Randolph a 7-6 lead. North Jackson turned the ball over on downs with 6:20 left in the half, and it wouldn’t get the ball back until 4.7 seconds left. Randolph put together a 16-play drive, and scored with nine seconds left in the half on what Hollis thought was a pick play.
“I’m proud of where we were in the first half. They ran a little pick play there before halftime that probably should’ve been called [a penalty],” said Hollis.
The touchdown gave Randolph a 14-6 lead at halftime.
North Jackson held the ball for only 4:06 in the third quarter, with its longest possession being 1:34. Holt recovered another Randolph fumble, but the Chiefs’ offense could not take advantage of the opportunity. Hollis though that was one of the main themes of the game.
“I’m really proud of the defense. I’m proud of how they went out there and played. They created a bunch of opportunities for us offensively, and we didn’t capitalize on many of them,” said Hollis.
Mitchell threw his third touchdown of the night to cap off another long Randolph scoring drive, giving the Raiders a 21-6 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Randolph put the nail in the coffin with two scores in the fourth quarter, closing out North Jackson 36-6.
Hollis said this would be a learning lesson for his team.
“This is about learning and growth,” said Hollis.
Little led the North Jackson offense with 86 rushing yards on nine attempts. Holt added 44 rushing yards and a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.