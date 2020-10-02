The Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team won the Veterans Park Elite 8 Meet with an elite performance.
Scottsboro’s top-five runners all finished in the Top 13 as the Wildcats took the title with winning a low score of 38 points during the meet Thursday at Veterans Park in Hoover.
Class 7A schools Auburn (52), Hoover (73) and Hewitt-Trussville (1-7) finished second, third and fourth respectively while 6A Homewood was fifth (133) followed by Spain Park (142) and Mountain Brook (144).
Cooper Atkins finished second overall with a time of 16:19.64, 14 seconds back of Homewood’s Crawford Hope. Zach Avenel finished fourth (16:32.84) for Scottsboro while Evan Hill was eighth (16:55.83), Benson Atkins 11th (17:12.43) and Rex Green 13th (17:12.93).
Also for Scottsboro, Hamilton Richardson finished 25th (17:58.21) while Jackson Howes was 47th (18:48.29), Josh Hill 48th (18:51.09) and Brady Thomas 49th (18:52.09).
Varsity Girls 5K Race — Scottsboro posted a sixth-place finish in the Veterans Park Elite 8 Meet.
Scottsboro closed with a team score of 170. Class 7A Auburn (34) took the top spot over Mountain Brook (66), Hewitt-Trussville (82) and Homewood (84).
Ally Campbell finished 27th (22:17.07) for Scottsboro while Emma Bradford was 32nd (22:40.54), Makenna Howes 34th (22:48.07), Smith Bradford 40th (23:20.73), Lauren Paradise 44th (23:27.26), Mia Martin 46th (23:35.51), Gracy Cole 47th (23:35.61), Cambree Bradford 50th (23:46.15), Cadence Laughlin 56th (24:17.70) and Shelton Linville 59th (24:55.75).
