The North Jackson softball program’s area-title winning streak is now at three.
The Class 4A No. 5-ranked and top-seeded Chiefs defeated No. 6 and second-seeded Madison County 4-0 in the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament finals Friday afternoon at Stevenson Park to secure their third consecutive area championship.
“It you don’t come to play (in the area tournament), you’re not going to be successful. But our girls were ready to play and stayed focused the whole way,” said North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson. “Our area has some real good teams in it. I was proud of (the players).”
North Jackson (33-15-1), which won area titles in 2018 and 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, outscored opponents 24-0 during its three area tournament games.
Senior pitcher Hadley Burnette did not allow a run over 17 innings in the area tournament, which also included 10-0 wins over DAR and Madison County on Thursday. She allowed just three hits and one walk during the championship game.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when North Jackson took a 1-0 lead after Makenna Jones singled and scored on Charley Smith’s RBI single. After adding a run in the fourth, the Chiefs got two more in the fifth when Jones singled and scored on Ja’Khia Hutchins’ RBI single and Hutchins scored on Smith’s RBI sacrifice.
North Jackson next plays in the Class 4A North Regional at the Florence Sportsplex. The Chiefs play No. 1 Rogers, who finished second in the Area 16 Tournament, Friday at 10:45 a.m.
The top two teams in the regional advance to next week’s state tournament in Oxford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.