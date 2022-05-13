Scottsboro senior and six-year starter Lexie Bennett reached third base as the final out was recorded at first base and fell into the arms of Scottsboro head coach Robyn Johnson.
It was indeed a sad ending for Bennett and all of the Wildcats.
Pell City jumped out to a three-run first inning lead and No. 8-ranked Scottsboro was unable to rally during a 7-1 elimination bracket game loss in the Class 6A East Softball Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville Wednesday morning.
The loss ended Scottsboro’s season at 28-13-1 after going 1-2 during a regional appearance in which it struggled to string hits together in key moments.
“That’s that been our kryptonite all year, we just haven’t hit the ball,” said Johnson, whose team cruised past Huffman 18-0 in a three-inning game in which it drew 17 walks to start regional play before losing 7-3 to Springville in a winners bracket semifinal game Tuesday night. “We were very hopeful, but when you don’t hit, you can’t win. Couldn’t string anything together. Didn’t have a good start again, gave up three runs in the first inning. Against good hitting teams and you’re not hitting, you can’t do that. We were just not the better team today or last night. It stinks. Hate if for the kids, but we just didn’t play well enough to win.”
Scottsboro managed only five hits against Pell City. The Wildcats’ lone run came in the bottom the second inning when Haylen Miles reached on an error and pinch runner Lana Emanuel scored when Bennett reached on a Pell City error. Scottsboro’s opportunity to score more runs in the inning was dashed when Pell City shortstop Chloe Ralph made an inning-ending diving catch on a blooper off the bat of Ella Lee near second base. Pell City then tacked on a run in the third inning and three more in the fourth to build a 7-1 advantage, and Scottsboro had just two base runners the rest of the way. After defeating Scottsboro, Pell City then defeated Chelsea 11-1 and Fort Payne 6-2 to claim the regional’s No. 2 state qualifier position.
Bennett finished 2-for-4 for Scottsboro while Brooklyn Mcgee, Anna Stuart Dawson and Alyssa Smart had one hit each and Olivia Tubbs drew a walk.
Scottsboro finished its two-year stint in Class 6A with two area championships and regional appearances. The Wildcats drop back to Class 5A next season.
“Challenged them to work hard harder in the offseason,” Johnson said of her message to the returning Wildcats. “Got to put the work in to get better as an individual to make your team better. Got to carve time out for softball if you want to be better.”
Scottsboro loses five seniors, longtime varsity players Bennett, Audrey Holland, Ella Lee, Jessica Mulkey and Tubbs, a Coastal Alabama signee.
“A good group of seniors that are going to do big things in life,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of them.”
Bennett, who started in right field as a seventh-grader during the 2017 Class 5A state championship game — said her time with the program was unforgettable.
“I can honestly say it’s been the best six years of my life getting to be a part of this team,” said Bennett, a BYU signee. “I love my teammates, and not being with them, the other seniors, Coach Johnson — she’s one of my biggest supporters — it’s going to be tough. We accomplished some really good things. We’ve had a pretty good run.”
Winners Bracket Semifinals | Springville 7, Scottsboro 3 — No. 9-ranked Springville earned its first win against Scottsboro in three tries this season before going on to be the regional’s No. 1 state qualifier.
No. 8 Scottsboro fell behind 7-0 after two innings. The Wildcats cut the deficit to 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth on Ella Lee’s two-run double and Alyssa Smart’s RBI single, but they left stranded two runners in the both the sixth and seventh innings.
Lexie Bennett finished 2-for-3 and also drew a walk and stole a base for Scottsboro while Lee, Smart, Olivia Tubbs, Brooklyn Mcgee, Audrey Holland and Anna Stuart Dawson had one hit each.
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals | Scottsboro 18, Huffman 0 — No. 8-ranked Scottsboro scored 17 runs in the first inning and drew 17 walks during its three-inning mercy rule-shortened regional opener on Tuesday.
Every Scottsboro starter drew at least one walk while Kambrie Doss had a three-run double for the Wildcats, who had four hits.
Anna Stuart Dawson struck out nine of the 10 batters she faced and did not allow hit over three innings pitched.
