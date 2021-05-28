The Jackson County Basketball Coaches Association has released its 2020-21 All-Jackson County Girls Basketball Team:
Jackson County Co-Players of the Year
Molly Heard, Pisgah / Gracie Stucky, Skyline
Skyline senior Gracie Stucky and Pisgah junior Molly Heard both enjoyed strong seasons while helping lead their teams to the Class 1A and Class 2A state championships respectively. Both were first-team all-state selections, both were their respective classification's State Tournament MVP and Stucky was named Class 1A Player of the Year. Both players led their teams in scoring and assists and both were All-Jackson County Tournament selections.
Jackson County Coach of the Year
Ronnie McCarver, Skyline
Ronnie McCarver, who now has 779 career wins, coached Skyline to its first state championship this past season while becoming just the third head coach in AHSAA history to win a state championship in both girls and boys (at Section in 2003) basketball. In 2020-21, Skyline was ranked No. 1 in the ASWA's high school basketball rankings the entire season, posted a school-record 30 wins, posted a 30-7 season record and finished 18-0 against Class 1A competition.
First-Team
Kennedy Barron, Pisgah
Molly Heard, Pisgah
Gracie Rowell, Skyline
Kallie Tinker, Pisgah
Gracie Stucky, Skyline
Second-Team
Aidan Bellomy, Skyline
Bella Bobo, Pisgah
Arielle Haynes, North Jackson
Karlee Holcomb, Pisgah
Summer Varnum, North Jackson
Third-Team
Kolbie Bobo, NSM
Alexis Brown, Woodville
Jessica Sirten, Woodville
Jennifer Vega, Section
Jessi Weldon, NSM
