The Jackson County Basketball Coaches Association has released its 2020-21 All-Jackson County Girls Basketball Team:

Jackson County Co-Players of the Year

Molly Heard, Pisgah / Gracie Stucky, Skyline

Skyline senior Gracie Stucky and Pisgah junior Molly Heard both enjoyed strong seasons while helping lead their teams to the Class 1A and Class 2A state championships respectively. Both were first-team all-state selections, both were their respective classification's State Tournament MVP and Stucky was named Class 1A Player of the Year. Both players led their teams in scoring and assists and both were All-Jackson County Tournament selections.

Jackson County Coach of the Year

Ronnie McCarver, Skyline

Ronnie McCarver, who now has 779 career wins, coached Skyline to its first state championship this past season while becoming just the third head coach in AHSAA history to win a state championship in both girls and boys (at Section in 2003) basketball. In 2020-21, Skyline was ranked No. 1 in the ASWA's high school basketball rankings the entire season, posted a school-record 30 wins, posted a 30-7 season record and finished 18-0 against Class 1A competition. 

First-Team

Kennedy Barron, Pisgah

Molly Heard, Pisgah

Gracie Rowell, Skyline

Kallie Tinker, Pisgah

Gracie Stucky, Skyline

Second-Team

Aidan Bellomy, Skyline

Bella Bobo, Pisgah

Arielle Haynes, North Jackson

Karlee Holcomb, Pisgah

Summer Varnum, North Jackson

Third-Team

Kolbie Bobo, NSM

Alexis Brown, Woodville

Jessica Sirten, Woodville

Jennifer Vega, Section

Jessi Weldon, NSM

